Hymmen receives patent grants

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F’s digital printing technology partner, Hymmen, has received two new patent grants from the European Patent Office as well as the Chinese Intellectual Property Office. Both the European patent (EP3666525) and Chinese patent (CN112188936) cover aspects of Hymmen’s DLE Plus as well as competing digital embossing technologies that enhance embossed-in-register optics on decorative flooring and wall panels, in any material.

“These latest grants, once again, validate Hymmen’s unique and leading position in the digital printing for flooring space,” said René Pankoke, Hymmen’s CEO. “We are the only digital printing company 100% focused on the global flooring industry and these patents demonstrate our unmatched expertise in digital embossing technologies by achieving unequaled optics enhancements on any panel, in any material.”

Exclusively available via an i4F license, the new patents represent valuable additions to i4F’s Digital Printing Technologies cluster. i4F’s patent portfolio covering all relevant jurisdictions—including the U.S., China as well as Europe—is said to offer one of the world’s most comprehensive digital printing patent portfolios for flooring available today.

Digital printing continues to play a pivotal role in the future development of global flooring. Limitless design possibilities, as well as the flexibility for embossing-in-register, make it applicable to any type of panel, in any material. It also enables faster responsiveness to market demands and trends while contributing to a reduction in material waste and less inventory.

This accelerating development is being demonstrated through the incorporation of i4F Digital Printing Technologies powered by Hymmen into production lines around the world by prominent global flooring manufacturers. With an i4F digital printing license, Engineered Floors is digitally printing and digitally embossing its new SPC products in the U.S. Amorim manufactures millions of cork-based digitally printed and digitally embossed panels in Portugal, and Barlinek’s digital printing SPC production line in Poland recently entered into operation. Digital Printing lines at CFL USA and HMTX are soon to follow.

“These patent approvals further strengthen the patent portfolio as well as reinforce the novelty and inventiveness of Hymmen’s digital embossing technologies on panels made from any material,” said i4F CEO, John Rietveldt. “i4F digital printing licensees will benefit from these new patents grants by enjoying an even wider scope of protection to use Hymmen’s cutting-edge digital printing technologies.”