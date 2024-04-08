Benchwick signs i4F digital printing license agreement

By FCNews Staff
benchwickTurnhout, Belgium—Benchwick has signed an i4F digital printing technologies license. The agreement covers Benchwick’s decorative panels, which are digitally printed and digitally embossed using a Hopetech digital printing line.

The extent and broad scope of i4F’s digital printing technologies patent portfolio means an i4F license is essentially required for all direct-on-board digitally printed and digitally embossed floor and wall decorative products, irrespective of the printing line equipment used. This new agreement adds to Benchwick’s longstanding collaboration with i4F.

“We offer the biggest and best selection of digital printing technologies available today,” said i4F’s CEO, John Rietveldt. “We literally have the market covered.  So much so, that if a decorative panel is digitally printed or digitally embossed direct-on-board then, it is our view, that a manufacturer automatically needs to join the i4F family as one of our valued licensees.”

Exclusively available via an i4F license, i4F’s digital printing technologies cluster covers the world’s most advanced digital printing and digital embossing technologies that enhance embossed-in-register optics on decorative flooring and wall panels, in any material. i4F’s patent portfolio covers all relevant jurisdictions—including the U.S., China as well as Europe.

