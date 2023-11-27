Novalis expands flooring capabilities with Unilin’s FlinTile

Waregem, Belgium–Novalis has adopted the Unilin FlinTile technology on its new resilient flooring ranges. Starting in July, Novalis integrated this innovation into these new collections, enhancing the looks, installation and performance of these resilient flooring products.

FlinTile is a grouted locking system that offers a solution for ceramic tile lovers that want an easy-to-install floor. FlinTile is DIY-friendly and walkable in less than 24 hours after installation. With this technology, Novalis provides a 100% waterproof flooring option that enables users to enjoy the authentic look of grouted tiles in three steps: Click, grout, clean. The FlinTile technology provides grouting lines without the need for spacers, and enables the possibility to have different panel formats—including square tiles arranged in checkerboard patterns.

“We are thrilled to implement Unilin Technologies’ FlinTile groutable locking technology into our flooring production,” said John Wu, CEO of Novalis. “This innovative solution enhances our ability to deliver exceptional resilient flooring options that are not only visually appealing but also offer hassle-free installation and superior performance to our customers.”

Novalis’ decision to implement the technology exemplifies its commitment to providing customers with flooring solutions that combine convenience, style and durability. The company will be showcasing this groutable locking technology at The International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas in January 2024, booth 1025.

Unilin will exhibit FlinTile at Domotex Hannover.