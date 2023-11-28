WOFB: Returning to the field after motherhood

Returning to the field after a three-year hiatus as a stay-at-home mom brought about a multitude of changes and challenges. My journey in the industry began in 2017 when it was known as Carpets of Arizona. Initially, I delved into the operations department, managing dispatch while my father-in-law, Jerry Levinson, and Shane led the business.

Back then, the operations side was a realm of manual processes, drowning in paperwork, printing, scanning and reprinting. Google Calendar served as our scheduling lifeline. The deficiencies we encountered prompted Shane and Jerry to establish processes to streamline our operations. Today, we’ve propelled ourselves into an almost paperless realm, meticulously streamlining every aspect of our operations. Whether it’s fielding incoming calls, accommodating walk-ins, orchestrating appointments or seamlessly onboarding new team members and installers, we’ve methodically crafted processes for each.

The challenges we encountered weren’t setbacks; instead, they served as steppingstones for us to glean insights, innovate and ensure a smoother journey ahead.

Fast forward to 2020, the onset of the pandemic coincided with the birth of our first son. After spending a fulfilling but challenging 10 months as a working mom, while my son came to work with me, I realized the need to be a stay-at-home mom. In 2021, Shane acquired the company from Jerry, who harbored aspirations for a new venture.

After several months, my return to the business wasn’t solely prompted by choice but was a response to economic challenges that necessitated employee layoffs. The transition from the isolation of stay-at-home motherhood to the dynamic flooring industry was marked by a desire to contribute meaningfully to the business.

Now back in the thick of operations, my role extends beyond the conventional. Answering phones, ensuring the sales team’s pipeline is seamless and handling seemingly minor tasks, like organizing samples, contribute significantly to the business’s overall efficiency. Beyond these apparent duties, I’ve found myself managing low-priority tasks that might slip through the cracks in the midst of my husband’s demanding schedule.

Standing at a petite 4-foot 8-inches, navigating an industry dominated by male counterparts, especially general contractors, presented its set of challenges. Developing a backbone and standing firm in my interactions became imperative, reshaping my approach to communication within the professional realm.

Being a mom and a wife, wearing multiple hats, has translated into a valuable skill set in the flooring industry. It goes beyond the stereotypical role of women in design; it encompasses meticulous attention to detail, an ability to recognize and address overlooked aspects. Much like managing a household where the devil is in the details, this skill set has proven invaluable in the intricate world of flooring.

In conclusion, my journey back into the field has been one of growth, adaptation and embracing the diverse skill sets that being a mom and a wife inherently bring. Women in the industry contribute more than aesthetics; they infuse a meticulous and detail-oriented approach that stems from managing the intricacies of daily life. As I continue to navigate the complexities of running Vision Flooring with Shane, I am reminded that the strength of our partnership lies in embracing each other’s strengths and perspectives, both in business and in life.

Geraldine Levinson is the co-owner of Vision Flooring in Chandler, Ariz., where she runs the business with her husband Shane.