Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2024: The Resilient Revolution is Coming!

By FCNews Staff
The resilient revolution is coming!

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2024 will stop in the following cities:

  • Atlanta: Jan. 4-5, The Hotel at Avalon
  • Washington, D.C.: Jan. 10-11, MGM Grand
  • Dallas: Jan. 11-12, Courtyard Townplace Suites Marriott Grapevine
  • Chicago: Jan. 17-18, Sheraton Grand
  • Las Vegas (Surfaces): Jan. 24-26, Mandalay Bay
  • Huntington Beach, Calif.: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Waterfront Beach Resort
  • Toronto: Feb. 7-8, Toronto Airport Marriott

“These events give us the opportunity to push the industry in a direction that is paved with innovation, collaboration and growth,” Meadows added.

Registration for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow opens Oct. 11, 2023.

