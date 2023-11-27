Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2024: The Resilient Revolution is Coming!

The resilient revolution is coming!
Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2024 will stop in the following cities:
- Atlanta: Jan. 4-5, The Hotel at Avalon
- Washington, D.C.: Jan. 10-11, MGM Grand
- Dallas: Jan. 11-12, Courtyard Townplace Suites Marriott Grapevine
- Chicago: Jan. 17-18, Sheraton Grand
- Las Vegas (Surfaces): Jan. 24-26, Mandalay Bay
- Huntington Beach, Calif.: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Waterfront Beach Resort
- Toronto: Feb. 7-8, Toronto Airport Marriott
“These events give us the opportunity to push the industry in a direction that is paved with innovation, collaboration and growth,” Meadows added.
Registration for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow opens Oct. 11, 2023.