Nominations open for third annual FCNnovation Awards

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostNominations open for third annual FCNnovation Awards

FCNnovation AwardsHuntington Station, N.Y.—Floor Covering News is now accepting nominations for its third annual FCNnovation Awards, which is a way to recognize and showcase groundbreaking and industry-changing ideas. By acknowledging those innovations that are decided to be a cut above the rest, suppliers and their products receive credit and gain additional exposure.

The nominations should contain category, product name and one paragraph describing the innovation, why it is important/relevant to retailers and consumers and how dealers can parlay this information into profit at point of sale. Suppliers are asked to submit only one innovation per product category.

Flooring products will be judged based on design and/or performance (technology). The software category will recognize new products that significantly contribute to improved efficiency, productivity and performance of a retail operation. Entries must currently be in the market and have been introduced in calendar year 2023.

A panel of independent industry experts from the retail community will review the nominations in each category based on the following criteria:

  • Innovation distinctive from other products currently manufactured or processes currently in use
  • Benefit to the specialty retailer or consumer
  • Practicality

Please send nominations for the third annual FCNnovation Awards to Steve Feldman at steve@fcnews.net.

Previous article
NAHB: What design trends will have staying power in 2024?
Next article
Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2024: The Resilient Revolution is Coming!

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NTCA unveils training schedule for December

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its training schedule for December. The schedule includes 10 free, standards-based tile installation workshops, plus...
Read more
News

Mohawk attains LF-02 sustainability certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the laminate flooring category, stated that Mohawk Industries has become...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Easy conflict resolution

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/jWfs6VrSqp0 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Column

Engaging profitably with AI (part 2)

FCNews Columnist - 0
​(Part 2) One important question to ask yourself when considering an AI tool is this: will it help me reach my specific, written business...
Read more
Featured Post

NAFCD 2023: Forecast shows improvement over long term

Reginald Tucker - 0
Colorado Springs, Colo.—No one is expecting floor covering distributors to post banner sales numbers for 2023—certainly not in an environment marked by high inflation...
Read more
Column

WOFB: Returning to the field after motherhood

FCNews Columnist - 0
Returning to the field after a three-year hiatus as a stay-at-home mom brought about a multitude of changes and challenges. My journey in the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X