Nominations open for third annual FCNnovation Awards

Huntington Station, N.Y.—Floor Covering News is now accepting nominations for its third annual FCNnovation Awards, which is a way to recognize and showcase groundbreaking and industry-changing ideas. By acknowledging those innovations that are decided to be a cut above the rest, suppliers and their products receive credit and gain additional exposure.

The nominations should contain category, product name and one paragraph describing the innovation, why it is important/relevant to retailers and consumers and how dealers can parlay this information into profit at point of sale. Suppliers are asked to submit only one innovation per product category.

Flooring products will be judged based on design and/or performance (technology). The software category will recognize new products that significantly contribute to improved efficiency, productivity and performance of a retail operation. Entries must currently be in the market and have been introduced in calendar year 2023.

A panel of independent industry experts from the retail community will review the nominations in each category based on the following criteria:

Innovation distinctive from other products currently manufactured or processes currently in use

Benefit to the specialty retailer or consumer

Practicality

Please send nominations for the third annual FCNnovation Awards to Steve Feldman at steve@fcnews.net.