NAHB: What design trends will have staying power in 2024?

Washington, D.C.—For remodelers looking to elevate their businesses in the new year, staying on top of the latest housing trends is a must. In this installment of NAHB’s Remodeling Forecasts, Myths & Trends video series, sponsored by Lowe’s Pro, Pro Remodeler’s managing editor, Caroline Broderick, digs into which home design trends will have staying power in 2024.

Having a better understanding of home design and consumer demand, and how they might impact a remodeler’s bottom line is crucial to the long-term success of their business in the current market. For example, Broderick discusses a key factor impacting today’s home design trends: the economic environment. More home owners are opting not to sell their properties because of increasing mortgage rates. As a result, they’re looking to customize their living spaces to better suit their needs.

In this month’s video, Broderick highlights several design trends gaining popularity, including: