Unilin, PREWI partner on ClickControl device

By FCNews Staff
clickcontrolWaregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Mohawk Industries, is expanding its partnerships with the addition of PREWI, a manufacturer of quality measuring equipment and tooling systems for the wood-based material processing sector. This new partnership will provide the technology, software and machinery for a quality control system that is said to ensure the highest level of precision in the manufacturing process of click profiles, ClickControl.

“Through the collaboration with PREWI, we will be able to create faster and higher accuracy in the production processes and level up the milling quality for our licensed manufacturers around the globe,” said Floris Koopmans, sales director at Unilin Technologies. “With ClickControl we can go one step further in sharing our technical expertise with our licensed click partners. In addition to a periodical visit of an Unilin engineer to check click quality, our licensees will now have an intelligent quality device in-house that will explain how to keep milling quality at the highest level.”

ClickControl is billed as a game-changer for flooring manufacturers because it allows for a much more efficient and accurate quality control of the click systems using a non-destructive method. The ClickControl device scans the click profiles, provides indications when there are milling deviations and indicates which milling tools should be adjusted, thereby guaranteeing the click quality and maintenance, according to the companies.

“We are excited to work with Unilin and apply our expertise in building high-tech machinery and measuring,” said Axel Prekwinkel, PREWI ‘s CEO. “We look forward to creating solutions that will enhance the efficiency and precision of production processes.”

Unilin and PREWI said they are committed to working together to drive innovation and excellence in the industry, and to delivering exceptional products that meet the highest standards of quality and performance. The device will be added through Unilin’s exclusive licensing program in order to further increase the quality and performance of Unilin’s locking technology.

