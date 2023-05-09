‘Tuesday Tips:’ Why quality installation services matter

By FCNews Staff
Home Featured Post 'Tuesday Tips:' Why quality installation services matter

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings, retail training expert, explains why installation is so important to today’s retail business owner. This is often an area where the customer doesn’t know what questions to ask and what the differences may be.

