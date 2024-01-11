Is it all waterproof: How many waterproof flooring lines are enough?

When it comes to “waterproof” flooring—or water resistant, as most flooring retailers will attest—how do you know how much is enough? The waterproof tagline still draws consumers in, so much so that even flooring categories outside of rigid core have begun donning the moniker, meaning it remains marketed and on showroom floors en masse. However, how do flooring retailers know how much is enough? We tapped several retailers who shared their strategies for success.

Zero

“We don’t market waterproof. It’s a result more than an intention. We focus on partnering with vendors that match our core values, and those vendors typically have every product category that we’re looking for. We saw very convincing data that showed less is more and did a showroom remodel and threw out 20-plus displays. It focused more on our target market and had less of a selection, but we curated our vendors and our displays based upon sales data and our core values. If a vendor did not match our core values, we did not use them no matter what product they offered.“

ROD WOODS

Patina Studios

York, Neb.

10 or less

“We carry several lines, but our go to is the COREtec brand. It is the original with the largest variety of colors, textures, widths and thicknesses. Each line has their unique niche, you just need to find the right balance to fulfill your customers’ needs. Our strategy is to do business with fewer suppliers to be more important to each. If you spread your business out too much, you will become less relevant to your supplier and not stay competitive.“

BRUCE ODETTE

Carpet Exchange

Colorado

“At this particular moment, we have partnerships with 10 different suppliers. There is not a ‘magic formula’ on the number of different suppliers we have. But if changes need to be made, it is based on a proven track record of sales and what we receive from that supplier in representation and service. We continue to analyze through a process and have the ability to turn on a dime if need be.“

DOUG SCHUITEMA

DeGraaf Interiors

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“We sell eight brands. We only sell products that we have good representation for and service. I don’t think there’s a magic number, but with these brands each salesperson has their favorites. You know the saying: ‘Most people only sell their favorites.’”

DEBORAH DUTTON CYPERT

Interior Vision Flooring & Design

Soquel, Calif.

10 or more

“We have about 12-15 companies that we carry. We’re super selective. Waterproof is a slippery slope. There used to be a carpet that they called ‘trackless.’ You weren’t supposed to be able to leave tracks. But just because it tracked less didn’t mean it was trackless. We feel the same way with waterproof. We also continuously bring in new product and remove old product, we call it a thinning.“