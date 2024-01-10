ECOsurfaces’ Nada Rx earns multiple industry awards

Lancaster, Pa.—ECOsurfaces’ Nada Rx, powered by Ecore, has been recognized with multiple industry awards for its performance, design innovation and environmental stewardship. Recent accolades consist of a Sustainable Award in the resilient category from Healthcare Design’s Nightingale Awards, a “Best of 2023” product award by ADEX Design Journal Magazine and a “2023 Products of the Year” award bestowed by Architectural Record.

“We are honored to see one of ECOsurfaces’ newest products being celebrated by so many industry professionals and recognized with these prestigious awards,” said Deb Lechner, chief marketing officer of Ecore. “Nada Rx embodies our commitment to providing functional, sustainable solutions for commercial spaces where safety, acoustic performance, ergonomic support, comfort under foot and hygienic conditions are key.”

Designed for easy maintenance, stain resistance, heavy load and high-traffic areas, Nada Rx features a 2mm PVC-free resilient surface layer factory fusion bonded to a 5mm vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) base layer. The high-performance surface blends functionality, aesthetics, resilience and sustainability, and is an ideal option for schools, hospitals, clinical labs and other settings where infection control and sanitation are paramount.

Including heat-welded seams that prevent bacteria or pathogens from accumulating, Nada Rx ensures a sterile environment. Its dense, oil-free surface resists dirt, making it easy to maintain and clean, and the product’s resilience means there is no need for polishing or buffing. Nada Rx’s VCR backing elevates performance by providing ergonomic, acoustic and safety support to reduce joint stress and muscle fatigue, diminish noise and reduce the risk of injury from falls.

“Nada Rx was created to address the needs of the architect and design community for high-performance, environmentally friendly flooring products,” said Joe Blodgett, senior vice president at Spartan Surfaces, a specialty flooring company based in Bel Air, Md. “The esteemed industry recognition it has received underscores the product’s pivotal role in shaping the landscape of commercial construction design. We are proud to partner with Ecore to advance the flooring industry through products like Nada Rx. Our commitment to advancing recycled products technology and championing sustainability in our industry remains steadfast as we expand the ECOsurfaces brand.”