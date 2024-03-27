Cali launches new Mavericks laminate collection

San Diego, Calif.—Cali has introduced Laminate Mavericks. Named after the Northern California surf spot known for its massive waves, this new NALFA-certified collection offers the biggest waterproof plank Cali has ever produced. Spanning 86-5/8 inches long and 9-7/16 inches wide, Mavericks flooring is designed to make any room feel more spacious and inviting.

“We won’t name names, but this floor has fooled more than one industry veteran into thinking it’s real wood,” said Cali president and CEO, Doug Jackson. “It’s just that authentic, and the kind of product you have to see to believe. Mavericks has real potential to change the waterproof flooring game.”

Perhaps even more impressive than the epic Mavericks plank size, is the floor’s meticulous recreation of an authentic hardwood plank. A natural matte finish, rich colors and intricate oak grain textures deliver realism.

In addition to its visual appeal, the Mavericks collection is designed with the latest durability innovations. SeaCliff Defense surface protection offers AC4-rated durability—ideal for households with pets, children or high-traffic areas. Planks are backed by a 2mm-thick attached XPS padding, which is recyclable, and made with recycled material, in addition to making rooms quieter and more comfortable.

Designed for healthy homes, Mavericks planks are strengthened by a wood-based core and is FloorScore certified, ensuring low VOC levels for optimum indoor air quality, in keeping with Cali’s commitment to eco-friendly design practices.

The collection also features a rapid click-lock system, allowing for fast, DIY projects without the need for glue or nails. Plus, a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.