Natural Stone Institute Awards Program calls for entries

Oberlin, Ohio—The entry period for the 2024 Natural Stone Institute Award Program is now open. The association is calling for entries for the Pinnacle Awards, Industry Recognition Awards and scholarship program.

The Pinnacle Awards honor projects whose beauty, creativity, ingenuity and craftsmanship exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone for commercial and residential applications. Pinnacle Awards are given in the following categories: Commercial Interior, Commercial Exterior, Renovation/Restoration, Residential Interior/Exterior (Single and Multi-Family), Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture, Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials and Kitchen/Bath. A Grande Pinnacle Award, sponsored by Marmomac, is presented to the jury’s choice for the best overall project. Pinnacle Award submissions are due June 20.

The Industry Recognition Awards celebrate individuals in the stone industry for exemplary contributions to the industry and association over several years. Available awards include the Migliore Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Women in Stone Pioneer Award, the Natural Stone Craftsman of the Year Award, the Thor Lundh Quarrier Award and the David Fell Spirit of Service Award. Industry Recognition Award submission deadlines are May 20.

Two scholarships, the Natural Stone Scholarship and the Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship, provide hands-on educational opportunities for aspiring professionals interested in furthering their careers in the stone industry. Scholarship applications are due May 20.

Award recipients will be celebrated at the annual Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at StonExpo in Las Vegas in 2025. All awards are open to Natural Stone Institute members.

For more information about each award, including nomination forms, submission requirements, sponsorship information and more, visit here.