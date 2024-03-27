Natural Stone Institute Awards Program calls for entries

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNatural Stone Institute Awards Program calls for entries

Natural Stone InstituteOberlin, Ohio—The entry period for the 2024 Natural Stone Institute Award Program is now open. The association is calling for entries for the Pinnacle Awards, Industry Recognition Awards and scholarship program.

The Pinnacle Awards honor projects whose beauty, creativity, ingenuity and craftsmanship exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone for commercial and residential applications. Pinnacle Awards are given in the following categories: Commercial Interior, Commercial Exterior, Renovation/Restoration, Residential Interior/Exterior (Single and Multi-Family), Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture, Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials and Kitchen/Bath. A Grande Pinnacle Award, sponsored by Marmomac, is presented to the jury’s choice for the best overall project. Pinnacle Award submissions are due June 20.

The Industry Recognition Awards celebrate individuals in the stone industry for exemplary contributions to the industry and association over several years. Available awards include the Migliore Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Women in Stone Pioneer Award, the Natural Stone Craftsman of the Year Award, the Thor Lundh Quarrier Award and the David Fell Spirit of Service Award. Industry Recognition Award submission deadlines are May 20.

Two scholarships, the Natural Stone Scholarship and the Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship, provide hands-on educational opportunities for aspiring professionals interested in furthering their careers in the stone industry. Scholarship applications are due May 20.

Award recipients will be celebrated at the annual Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at StonExpo in Las Vegas in 2025. All awards are open to Natural Stone Institute members.

For more information about each award, including nomination forms, submission requirements, sponsorship information and more, visit here.

Previous article
Wood: Opportunities abound at the high end
Next article
Cali launches new Mavericks laminate collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Southwind names Jim Mahaffey divisional VP

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton, Ga.—Jim Mahaffey has been chosen to be the divisional vice president for Southwind's Northeast region of the sales team. Mahaffey joins Southwind after...
Read more
Commercial

Aladdin Commercial unveils new Main Street collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Aladdin Commercial has unveiled new and refreshed Main Street collections designed to complement every setting with a mix of fresh style and long-lasting...
Read more
News

Coverings 2024 and Earth Day activities

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Coverings, North America’s largest and preeminent international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has released a curated selection of sustainability-centric show activities to commemorate...
Read more
Laminate

Cali launches new Mavericks laminate collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Cali has introduced Laminate Mavericks. Named after the Northern California surf spot known for its massive waves, this new NALFA-certified collection offers...
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Opportunities abound at the high end

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the current inflationary environment—although there are signs that it seems to be cooling—one might assume that subsegments such as the ultra-high-end hardwood flooring...
Read more
Featured Post

Port of Baltimore bridge collapse to disrupt shipping across Mid-Atlantic

FCNews Staff - 0
Shipping access throughout the Mid-Atlantic is expected to be severely disrupted following a container ship accident that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge, paralyzing...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X