Starnet Design projects highlight Tarkett’s breadth of portfolio

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s ongoing intiatives in commercial design were recognized at the Starnet Design Awards, where the company’s new and sustainable flooring products contributed to 17 of the 23 award-winning projects. The 26th annual Starnet Design Awards program celebrated outstanding projects completed by the organization’s commercial flooring contractors in collaboration with architects, designers and manufacturing partners.

“By working with Starnet’s network of commercial flooring contractors, we can deliver exceptional results for our customers in all market segments,” said Rusty Joyce, president, Tarkett Commercial. “The Starnet Design Awards truly showcase the beautiful results that come from these incredible collaborations and partnerships. When you see Tarkett’s involvement in such a high number of award-winning projects, it’s clear that our products deliver the best in commercial design and performance—day in and day out.”

Of the 17 projects Tarkett contributed to, seven were awarded gold in its respective categories, including the Grand Prize winner, CIBC New York Headquarters in New York, New York, which also won the gold award in the corporate category. The project, designed by IA Interior Architects, included key flooring solutions from Tarkett’s renowned Johnsonite brand, installed by Starnet member Consolidated Flooring.

Starnet Design Award winners were selected by a panel of four judges across five categories: corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and public space and mixed-use developments. Four additional awards included Single Source Interior Contractor, Unique Installation Challenge, Canadian Project of the Year and the Rob Starr People’s Choice Award (voted upon by Starnet network partners). Collectively, the 17 projects featuring Tarkett products brought home 22 awards:

Grand Prize Winner, Gold Winner – Corporate : CIBC New York Headquarters, New York, N.Y.

: CIBC New York Headquarters, New York, N.Y. Gold Winner – Hospitality/Public Space, Bronze Winner – Rob Starr People’s Choice Award : Pendry Hotel, Newport Beach, Calif.

: Pendry Hotel, Newport Beach, Calif. Gold Winner – Mixed-Use Developments : Ascent Apartments, Milwaukee, Wis.

: Ascent Apartments, Milwaukee, Wis. Gold Winner – Healthcare : Rupert Huse Veteran Center, Greenville, S.C.

: Rupert Huse Veteran Center, Greenville, S.C. Gold Winner – Single Source Interior Contractor, Silver Winner – Rob Starr People’s Choice Award : Skutt Student Center Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.

: Skutt Student Center Creighton University, Omaha, Neb. Gold Winner – Canadian Project of the Year : John Q Daycares, multiple locations in Manitoba

: John Q Daycares, multiple locations in Manitoba Gold Winner – Robb Starr People’s Choice Award, Silver Winner – Healthcare : Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center – Women & Children’s Center, Greenville, S.C.

: Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center – Women & Children’s Center, Greenville, S.C. Silver Winner – Hospitality/Public Space, Silver Winner – Unique Installation Challenge : Holy Trinity Church, Passaic, N.J.

: Holy Trinity Church, Passaic, N.J. Silver Winner – Single Source Interior Contractor : United Energy Corporation – Gold Seal Building, Bismarck, N.D.

: United Energy Corporation – Gold Seal Building, Bismarck, N.D. Silver Winner – Canadian Project of the Year : South Calgary Health Centre, Calgary, Alberta

: South Calgary Health Centre, Calgary, Alberta Bronze Winner – Corporate : Plexium, San Diego, Calif.

: Plexium, San Diego, Calif. Honorable Mention Winner – Hospitality/Public Space : The Legacy Hotel, Green Bay, Wis.

: The Legacy Hotel, Green Bay, Wis. Bronze Winner – Mixed-Use Development : River North Apartments, Manitowoc, Wis.

: River North Apartments, Manitowoc, Wis. Bronze Winner – Healthcare : Mayo Clinic West Expansion – Phase II, Phoenix, Ariz.

: Mayo Clinic West Expansion – Phase II, Phoenix, Ariz. Bronze Winner – Single Source Interior Contractor : North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, Bismarck, N.D.

: North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, Bismarck, N.D. Bronze Winner – Unique Installation Challenge : DeCristofaro Learning Center, Quincy, Mass.

: DeCristofaro Learning Center, Quincy, Mass. Bronze Winner – Hospitality/Public Space: Bristol City Hall, Bristol, Conn.

Earlier this year, Tarkett Commercial healthcare specialist Daniel Smith and Zach Milano of Pavilion Floors—a Diverzify company—were recognized as a Starnet Dream Team. The Starnet Dream Team celebration program showcases exceptional relationships between Starnet members and preferred vendor partners.

Through collective strength, integrity, shared best practices and advocacy of training, Starnet members and vendor partners aim to ensure improved project outcomes, complete customer satisfaction and reduced costs related to doing business. The membership’s strength in numbers creates a combined annual material and labor sales volume of over four billion dollars.