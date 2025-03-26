Tarkett finds recycling solution for used flooring

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTarkett finds recycling solution for used flooring

Solon, Ohio—Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) has boomed over the past 15 years, with global flooring manufacturer Tarkett noting that LVT’s share of the resilient market grew from 10% to 40% in that timeframe. Now, many of those early LVT installations are ready to be replaced, posing a challenge as to how to handle the waste. Without a clear industry pathway for LVT recycling, Tarkett sought a collaborative solution to give reclaimed LVT new life via its ReStart program.

“Through our ReStart take-back and recycling program, we’ve been working for decades to build a circular economy where nothing goes to waste,” said Rachel Palopoli, Tarkett North America’s director of circular economy. “Sometimes that calls for creative solutions. If we can’t find a home for old flooring material and turn it back into new flooring, we make sure that we find someone who can use it.”

Tarkett found its creative solution for reclaimed LVT in a unique partnership with Avery Automats, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of automotive carpet and all-weather floor mats, located in Dalton. Since partnering with Avery Automats in 2022, every pound of post-use LVT flooring that has come to Tarkett’s ReStart program has been recycled into new automotive products.

“It is amazing to be able to work with partners that can use old floors as a raw material and turn it into great, long-lasting products,” Palopoli said. “Our number one goal with ReStart is to avoid sending any material to a landfill because those landfills actually can release harmful chemicals into our air, water and soil.”

The collaboration represents a pivotal step in Tarkett’s commitment to reducing waste and building a circular economy. Palopoli emphasized that this is only the beginning of the company’s efforts to trailblaze a more sustainable future. “We’ll keep looking for the next innovative step forward—because at Tarkett, Every Step Matters,” she said.

Previous article
Titan Surfaces continues to flex its WPC muscles
Next article
BuildDirect to expand Pro Center reach in Florida

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Microban launches AkoTech multifunctional coating technologies

FCNews Staff - 0
Huntersville, N.C.—Microban International, a leader in antimicrobial solutions, announced the launch of AkoTech, an advanced platform of multifunctional coating technologies that enhance and protect...
Read more
Carpet

EF Contract introduces Anthology collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—EF Contract introduced the Anthology collection of four new 18 x 36 foundational carpet tile patterns that each tell their own story—all rooted in...
Read more
News

AHSG to host exclusive Roomvo webinar

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—As part of its ongoing commitment to provide added value and innovative tools to its dealer network, American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) will...
Read more
Featured Post

Underlayments: Today’s padding not just for cushioning

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
When it comes to flooring, sundry products are the proverbial icing on the cake. (And who likes cake without icing? No one, that’s who.)...
Read more
News

BuildDirect to expand Pro Center reach in Florida

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—BuildDirect, a leading omnichannel building materials retailer, announced the acquisition of key operational assets from Anchor Flooring and Yorkshore Sales & Marketing, two...
Read more
Featured Company

Titan Surfaces continues to flex its WPC muscles

Reginald Tucker - 0
Titan Surfaces, recently cited among the short list of “emerging brands”, is proving why it’s garnering well-deserved attention. Still riding the high of a...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X