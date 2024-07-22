Registration now open for 2024 NAFCD Annual Convention

New Orleans, La.—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) and North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA) are heading here to host the 2024 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, October 22-24. This annual event brings together the industry’s top distributors and suppliers for three days of professional development, networking and best practice sharing.

“Whether early in your career or a seasoned vet, this event truly has something to offer every level of experience,” said Michael Wilbur, executive director of NAFCD and NBMDA. “This fall, attendees can expect to learn from an impressive lineup of thought leaders about the latest trends in marketing, leadership, distribution management, corporate culture and economics—all while growing your professional network.”

In addition to the stimulating menu of educational sessions, this year’s schedule also features countless opportunities for distributor attendees to make one-on-one connections with leading manufacturers through tabletop meetings.

“Tablebletop meetings give distributors a chance to connect with current and prospective suppliers in a comfortable setting. This format is also highly effective for suppliers who are looking to meet with a large number of decision-makers in a single setting. Because of this mutual value, our tabletop booths are highly sought after and tend to sell out fast,” said Scott Narug, Director of Sales for NAFCD and NBMDA.

To register and learn more about this event, visit here.