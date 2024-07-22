The Ultimate Waterproof Guide 2024

By FCNews Staff
To promote the latest resilient products as 100% waterproof would be old news by now. Suppliers have long since moved on to other features—hybrid products, PVC-free offerings and 3D digitally enhanced as among the more recent.

This impressive array of new waterproof products is highlighted in FCNews’ 2024 Ultimate Waterproof Guide. This guide showcases scores of impressive waterproof products featuring ongoing trends like wider/longer planks joining newer innovations such as advanced imaging technology and proprietary finishes—all with the purpose of creating a winning formula at retail.

As mentioned, the latest iterations of waterproof flooring include hybrid products and PVC-free SPC. Following is a glimpse of some of the highlighted products: AHF Products’ Ingenious Plank features these attributes. It will be launched across several AHF brands, including Armstrong Flooring, Bruce and Robbins. 

PureGrain Digital Luxury Vinyl Tile (DLVT) from Engineered Floors is a domestically manufactured DLVT that uses digital embossing technology to create high-resolution designs directly on a high-density rigid core. While traditional LVT uses a film layer for its plank designs, they can lack dimension, depth and clarity. In the PureGrain manufacturing process, layers are built onto the structure. So, while traditional LVT manufacturing is comparable to making a copy on a copier, PureGrain can be thought of as creating a product on a 3D printer.

By employing 3D printing techniques, flooring suppliers are striving to produce high-end aesthetics that provide exceptional performance. A case in point is Cali’s laminate collections. Two wood-look series—Mavericks and Pacifica—boast high-definition visuals that aim to capture the authentic texture and grain of natural oak, while Shorebreak offers stone and marble-look tiles. The laminate collections are PVC-free and made from natural materials.

Speaking of wood, real wood flooring empowered by Woodura technology is at the heart of Bjelin’s Contrast collection—in which technology and craftsmanship have been fused to create five new shades that enhance the wood’s natural structure. 

Technology advances 

Waterproof flooring in homes can only happen if the technology is there to prevent slips and minimize spill damage. Daltile’s StepWise technology was created to provide 50% more slip resistance than regular tile, making its tile products the ideal flooring choice for bathrooms, kitchens, public spaces and outdoor areas. 

Mohawk, meanwhile, markets WetProtect, which boasts watertight joints and a waterproof finish designed to repel water and trap moisture on the surface. WetProtect is full-coverage waterproof protection backed by a lifetime surface and subfloor waterproof warranty.

Of course, waterproof products are likely not going to sell unless they look good. To that end, COREtec’s new LVT products are distinct by their unique design: an 18 x 18 square tile visual on an 18 x 36 SPC tile format. This design incorporates an integrated grout line in the center, allowing for an 18 x 18 square tile appearance without the need for grout during installation. This feature not only eases installation but also saves money.

Within these pages, readers will learn more about these waterproof products. The objective is to arm store owners and retail salespeople with the product knowledge and information on the category’s trends so they will be better equipped to respond to customer inquiries.

