Retailers reveal top waterproof lines for 2024

By Megan Salzano-Birch
HomeFeatured PostRetailers reveal top waterproof lines for 2024

Flooring retailers across the country continue to tout the influence of waterproof positioning. Between the power of the tagline to get consumers in the door and the advances in technology that have given the label clout, waterproof flooring continues to drive sales at the retail level.

With that in mind, several flooring retailers have hyped their top waterproof flooring brands and their collections for 2024.

waterproof Cali: Mavericks

“We have had some great success with the Cali Mavericks product both in retail and commercial applications. The product is great quality—one of the highest we have seen, at some very aggressive price points. There is really nothing as stylish or comparable quality on the market. The second we show it to a customer or builder it feels like a done deal. They love it. The scratch resistance coupled with moisture protection makes it a very viable product for our commercial accounts.”

— Dan Mandel, Sterling Flooring, Anaheim, Calif.

Mohawk: PureTech

“I like the recyclable story—that’s one of the big things for me. I hate wondering where all that plastic LVT is going to end up. We now have it going in [wet areas] as well as living areas—it fits the bill with the waterproof story. The beef [8mm+2mm] also helps with subfloor imperfections. There are no great subfloors in new construction out there, so you have to find a product that works with the problems you’re working with. This does that. And the product is very realistic in design.”

— Ben Davies, Special Effects Flooring, Clayton, N.C.

Välinge: Woodura

“Woodura is currently one of our top selling products. It appeals to customers who want the functionality of an LVP but desire the luxury and uniqueness of a hardwood floor. Since we are located in a coastal resort area with vacation and traditional family homes, we do a variety of colors. Wider widths and longer lengths also give a very high-end look without the high-end price. With the dent-resistant finish and waterproof feature customers are more willing to run the material through larger areas of their homes, including kitchens and powder rooms.”

— Ray Tartal, Floors and More, Lewes, Del.

The Dixie Group: TRUCOR

“The display itself has an updated, fresh look so it’s really appealing to a lot of our clients. It catches people’s eyes when they walk into the store. The graphics are phenomenal—they have that HD look, rich colors and variation and it gives you that more natural appeal. We’ve done it in basements, bathrooms, dog wash areas, you name it we’ve done it. We’ve installed it everywhere and we’ve never had a claim on TRUCOR, ever.”

— Brittany Wheeler, Portsmouth Quality Flooring, Portsmouth N.H.

waterproof EF: PureGrain

“I’m really excited about EF’s PureGrain Digital Print LVP and the impact it will have on the industry. What I love most about this product is that it offers 35 unique planks. When my husband and I installed flooring on our first floor a few years ago, the hardest part was trying to space out just eight different plank designs to make them look natural. Digital print technology will definitely be a game changer in that regard.”

— Liz Rivers, FCA Network, Shorewood, Ill.

Hallmark: Courtier LVP

“We’ve been selling this for years and we’ve had floorings come and go but this has stood the test of time. It’s a great seller here. We have it on our showroom floor, too. The colors are realistic compared to real hardwood—it’s a really beautiful product. And it fits all different kinds of customers and styles—we have some looks that are handscraped barn board looks and then others that are cleaner with no knots. Our installers enjoy installing it vs. some others, too.”

— Lisa Rosetta, Smith’s Home Decorating Center, Oneida, N.Y.

waterproof COREtec: COREtec Tile

“We’ve been experiencing tremendous success with the new COREtec Tile line. This product range offers a diverse array of options and styles that are highly appealing to our customers. Additionally, COREtec offers three distinct core options—SPC, WPC and mineral core—all equipped with waterproof technology to ensure peace of mind. This versatility and resilience make COREtec our go-to line for luxury tile plank flooring.”

— Bruce Odette, Carpet Exchange, Denver, Colo.

Previous article
Lumber Liquidators revived through sale of LL Flooring
Next article
Single-family starts up in August

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mark Bowe ‘Barnwood Village’ cabin features Bruce hardwood

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—Mark Bowe, host of the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” where he and his crew preserve and repurpose historic log homes in his...
Read more
News

Obituary: Kenneth Frazier, Frazier’s Carpet One

FCNews Staff - 0
Kenneth Frazier, who turned a humble three-crew hardwood sand and finish service into Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home in Knoxville, Tenn., passed away...
Read more
News

Southwind marks 30-year milestone

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind began here as Cherokee Carpets in 1994. The carpet mill acquired another mill called Southwind and, in 1997, changed its name to Southwind...
Read more
Featured Post

Advances in subfloor prep ease task at hand

Ken Ryan - 0
Most professional installers would agree the ultimate success of any flooring job mostly depends on the condition of the subfloor. To that end, manufacturers/suppliers...
Read more
Commercial

Shaw Contract unveils sheet innovation with Montage collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—The Montage collection is a large-scale solid vinyl tile (SVT) from Shaw Contract with a classic terrazzo visual designed to combine durability, stain...
Read more
News

Builder sentiment rises as rates fall

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—With mortgage rates declining by more than one-half of a percentage point from early August through mid-September, builder sentiment edged higher this month...
Read more

As seen in

Sept. 9/16, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X