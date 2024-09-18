Retailers reveal top waterproof lines for 2024

Flooring retailers across the country continue to tout the influence of waterproof positioning. Between the power of the tagline to get consumers in the door and the advances in technology that have given the label clout, waterproof flooring continues to drive sales at the retail level.

With that in mind, several flooring retailers have hyped their top waterproof flooring brands and their collections for 2024.

Cali: Mavericks

“We have had some great success with the Cali Mavericks product both in retail and commercial applications. The product is great quality—one of the highest we have seen, at some very aggressive price points. There is really nothing as stylish or comparable quality on the market. The second we show it to a customer or builder it feels like a done deal. They love it. The scratch resistance coupled with moisture protection makes it a very viable product for our commercial accounts.”

— Dan Mandel, Sterling Flooring, Anaheim, Calif.

“I like the recyclable story—that’s one of the big things for me. I hate wondering where all that plastic LVT is going to end up. We now have it going in [wet areas] as well as living areas—it fits the bill with the waterproof story. The beef [8mm+2mm] also helps with subfloor imperfections. There are no great subfloors in new construction out there, so you have to find a product that works with the problems you’re working with. This does that. And the product is very realistic in design.”

— Ben Davies, Special Effects Flooring, Clayton, N.C.

Välinge: Woodura

“Woodura is currently one of our top selling products. It appeals to customers who want the functionality of an LVP but desire the luxury and uniqueness of a hardwood floor. Since we are located in a coastal resort area with vacation and traditional family homes, we do a variety of colors. Wider widths and longer lengths also give a very high-end look without the high-end price. With the dent-resistant finish and waterproof feature customers are more willing to run the material through larger areas of their homes, including kitchens and powder rooms.”

— Ray Tartal, Floors and More, Lewes, Del.

“The display itself has an updated, fresh look so it’s really appealing to a lot of our clients. It catches people’s eyes when they walk into the store. The graphics are phenomenal—they have that HD look, rich colors and variation and it gives you that more natural appeal. We’ve done it in basements, bathrooms, dog wash areas, you name it we’ve done it. We’ve installed it everywhere and we’ve never had a claim on TRUCOR, ever.”

— Brittany Wheeler, Portsmouth Quality Flooring, Portsmouth N.H.

EF: PureGrain

“I’m really excited about EF’s PureGrain Digital Print LVP and the impact it will have on the industry. What I love most about this product is that it offers 35 unique planks. When my husband and I installed flooring on our first floor a few years ago, the hardest part was trying to space out just eight different plank designs to make them look natural. Digital print technology will definitely be a game changer in that regard.”

— Liz Rivers, FCA Network, Shorewood, Ill.

Hallmark: Courtier LVP

“We’ve been selling this for years and we’ve had floorings come and go but this has stood the test of time. It’s a great seller here. We have it on our showroom floor, too. The colors are realistic compared to real hardwood—it’s a really beautiful product. And it fits all different kinds of customers and styles—we have some looks that are handscraped barn board looks and then others that are cleaner with no knots. Our installers enjoy installing it vs. some others, too.”

— Lisa Rosetta, Smith’s Home Decorating Center, Oneida, N.Y.

COREtec: COREtec Tile

“We’ve been experiencing tremendous success with the new COREtec Tile line. This product range offers a diverse array of options and styles that are highly appealing to our customers. Additionally, COREtec offers three distinct core options—SPC, WPC and mineral core—all equipped with waterproof technology to ensure peace of mind. This versatility and resilience make COREtec our go-to line for luxury tile plank flooring.”

— Bruce Odette, Carpet Exchange, Denver, Colo.