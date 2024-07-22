Stanton ramps up hard surface management team

Woodbury, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet Corporation, a leading supplier of decorative, high-quality, self-branded carpet, custom rugs and hard surface, has added two senior leadership positions for hard surface. Robbie Spurr will shift from the Midwest regional vice president to the Southeast RVP and, effective July 8, Arthur Scheel has been promoted to regional vice president of the Midwest region having joined the company earlier in May as a territory manager.

“Our commitment to growing the hard surface business throughout the country can only be accomplished by hiring the best talent and senior leadership to achieve our growth goals and amplify development of the hard surface category,” said Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surface. “The addition of hard surface-focused regional vice presidents and a dedicated hard surface sales team will enable us to quickly impact Stanton’s position in the market.”

Both Spurr and Scheel come to the company with years of experience in managing hard surface and a proven history of success.

Prior to joining Stanton, Spurr has held senior sales leadership roles at Lions Floor, USFloors/COREtec, Shaw and Mohawk. His wealth of knowledge, management capabilities and long-term relationships in the field will be an incredible asset to quickly impact Stanton’s hard surface growth initiatives.

Scheel brings a passion and a history of successful management and sales growth. Having spent the last eight years as a regional manager and prior to that as territory manager at USFloors/COREtec and Shaw. Arthur is well versed in the hard surface category and will undoubtedly build the Stanton presence in the Midwest region and grow the business.

“I am thrilled that Stanton is attracting such quality talent at both the territory management level and the regional management level for hard surface,” Stepp added. “Building the best team, offering high-quality products across multiple categories, coupled with our unparalleled customer service is truly a winning combination to aggressively capture hard surface market share.”