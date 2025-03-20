Bjelin makes new additions to executive board

Hannover, Germany—As Bjelin seeks to enter a new phase of growth with a strong industrial focus, the company has appointed Fredrik Alfredsson as CEO while Magnus Eriksson was appointed CFO.

Having established a strong presence in the residential flooring market—particularly with its wide Woodura planks—Bjelin says it is now extending its commitment to the global commercial sector. The company will intensify its focus on real estate developers, hotels, restaurants, offices and retail spaces in an effort to reinforce its market presence across Scandinavia, Europe, APAC and the Americas.

In an effort to lead this transformation, Fredrik Alfredsson—former global head of sales—has been appointed CEO of Bjelin Group. “This is an exciting and unique opportunity to apply my experience, ideas and vision to an industry I know well,” Alfredsson said. “We are building a strong industrial group with an innovative product. The investment is made and now we execute.”

Newly appointed CFO Magnus Eriksson is said to bring extensive experience as he joins the group from his recent role at Stommen, a European furniture group. Ulrik Petersson has also joined the group as chief marketing officer.

Leveraging its expertise with sister company—Välinge Innovation’s Woodura and click technology—Bjelin will also enter the furniture market, starting with dining tables. The company plans to adopt the blueprint from its flooring business, focusing on commercial and retail segments. “We will be a major commercial player, capable of adapting and creating tailor-made furniture solutions that match our flooring in design and durability,” Alfredsson said.

With approximately 2,000 employees, Bjelin aims to build a robust industrial company with innovative products and sustainable practices at its core.