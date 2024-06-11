Bjelin’s Woodura wins NeoCon award

Chicago—Bjelin’s durable Woodura hardwood flooring has won the Best of NeoCon 2024 Award. This award recognizes ideas that show innovative and sustainable design.

“We’re honored to win this distinguished award,” said Zach Adams, Bjelin’s general manager for the U.S. “It’s a testament that our range of Woodura hardened wood flooring is one of a kind. Our premium quality floors are built to withstand the test of time and are stronger and more water resistant than traditional flooring.”

The high-performing range of Scandinavian-designed flooring was recognized at this year’s NeoCon, held at the Mart here.

Bjelin’s Woodura hardwood flooring range is powered by several technologies developed in-house by sister company Välinge Innovation. The combination of the surface technology Woodura, the moisture-resistant Välinge Compositek Core and the leakproof 5G Dry floor locking system ensure a strong, water-resistant flooring system. Materials for these wood floors is responsibly sourced from FSC-certified European forests.

Bjelin’s hardened wood floors feature the patented Woodura technology, a high-quality solution that maximizes the use of raw materials while creating 100% real wood floors with 3X the strength of conventional wood floors, according to the company. The products are available in a wide range of plank sizes — from small to XXL — in various trendy colors. The product is suitable for both residential and heavy-traffic commercial areas.