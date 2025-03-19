Software advances streamline operations

Software solutions are evolving at a rapid pace, bringing innovative features—like AI-driven customer service, cloud-based platforms and easy at-home measuring—that support the selling process, streamline operations and enhance collaboration across the entire supply chain. With smarter reporting, seamless data flow, these advancements are not just saving time and money—they’re driving transparency and efficiency at every level.

From manufacturers to distributors, installers and retailers, everyone stands to benefit from faster, more accurate access to critical information. Following is a curated selection of the latest cutting-edge flooring software that’s reshaping the way business is done.

CompuFloor

“Our goal is to simplify processes for dealers, installers and warehouse staff,” said Edgar Aya, CEO of CompuFloor.

One key feature of CompuFloor’s platform is the Dealers Portal, which allows dealers to view prices and place orders online. CompuFloor is also launching a fully integrated CRM, enabling clients to manage leads, convert them into prospects and track sales directly within the ERP platform at no additional cost.

Additionally, its new Wireless Warehouse Assistant streamlines inventory management by allowing warehouse staff to receive orders, update inventory, print labels and track materials in real-time.

The company has also introduced a mobile app for installers, enabling users to manage schedules, track job progress and access important details on their mobile devices, including blueprints, square footage and Google Maps.

“These tools are transforming the flooring industry,” Aya noted. “We’re proud to be leading the way in innovation.”

Cyncly

Cyncly is making significant strides in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its offerings this year. With its recent acquisition of Broadloom supporting its evolution, Cyncly is introducing innovative tools that enhance both the customer experience and day-to-day operations for flooring professionals.

“We’re really excited to showcase how AI can transform the flooring industry,” said Mark Lukianchuk, general manager. “Our technology is about improving both the experience for customers and the efficiency for retailers.”

One of the standout features is a customer-facing AI chatbot, integrated into the Broadloom platform, providing seamless assistance on websites. Additionally, Cyncly is incorporating AI into practical tools like its mobile measuring app, which uses AI-assisted scanning to quickly calculate square footage and generate blueprints. With AI-driven smart reporting, Cyncly aims to help flooring retailers streamline tasks and enhance business operations, pushing the industry forward.

Flooring OS

Flooring OS’s cloud-based management system is evolving to streamline the entire sales process within a single platform. Designed to be modern, intuitive and affordable, Flooring OS eliminates the need for multiple software tools by consolidating everything from initial sale to final transaction in one place, according to Justin Wirpel, principal of Flooring OS.

A standout feature of the platform this year is the ability to leverage AI for advanced marketing and pricing analytics, offering flooring retailers powerful insights to drive smarter decision making. With Flooring OS, flooring stores can now operate more efficiently, with information easily accessible in one centralized system, making it easier to grow and manage business.

FloorZap

FloorZap is introducing new tools that continue to simplify the retail experience for flooring businesses. This year, the company is launching point-of-sale desktop applications designed to improve in-store sales, along with an integration to sync product catalogs directly with websites for seamless online sales.

In addition, FloorZap now offers time tracking features for in-house employees and a new progressive invoicing system, which allows retailers to send invoices as needed. The point-of-sale feature is currently in beta with a select group of clients and is set for a full launch by March 1, according to CEO Mike Saleh.

These updates represent just a few of the upcoming exciting enhancements from FloorZap, aimed at helping retailers streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.

Houzz Pro

Houzz Pro aims to revolutionize the flooring industry with its comprehensive project management software, offering everything from lead capture to payment processing. Highlighting its all-in-one platform, Nicole Howard, senior sales manager, emphasized the company’s shift to SaaS (Software as a Solution), helping professionals streamline their workflow.

Launched in 2020, the platform includes tools for invoicing, estimates and a 3D floor plan tool, along with digital measuring for accurate take-offs. “We want to be known not just for ideas and inspiration, but also for equipping professionals with the tools they need to deliver projects, quickly create estimates and ultimately enhance profitability,” Howard said.

The Houzz Pro app also allows users to measure spaces on-site and turn them into detailed 3D renderings, incorporating flooring, furniture and paint to bring the vision to life.

Kerridge Commercial Systems

Kerridge Commercial Systems showcased its cutting-edge ERP solutions, including Navigator, designed specifically for the flooring and tiling industries. Along with Navigator, the company is promoting K8, a highly customizable platform that offers full visibility into all business operations—from warehouse management to invoicing.

“We’ve created a solution to address the industry’s need for better integration and collaboration,” said Madison Prentice, marketing coordinator.

K8’s central platform allows for seamless communication across departments, making data accessible and up to date. AI features—including automation for accounts payable tasks through EZAP—further simplify processes, saving valuable time and reducing manual work.

KuduPro

KuduPro, a modern ERP system, is designed to simplify operations for flooring retailers. Offering modules for sales, field management, inventory and accounting, it’s fully web-based and optimized for B2B businesses, such as general contractors and multi-family property managers.

“We aim to take flooring companies into the future,” said Matt Cook, account executive, emphasizing how KuduPro eliminates double entries and streamlines workflows, especially for businesses scaling beyond $5 million in revenue. With its user-friendly interface, KuduPro provides a comprehensive solution to enhance efficiency and support growth.

Measure Square

Measure Square is at the forefront of innovation, offering products that integrate seamlessly with a wide range of software solutions.

“We’re showcasing tools that are going to make a big impact,” said Steven Wang, president. “As the industry consolidates, Measure Square stands out by offering more flexibility and value as an independent provider. We’re open to integrating with all other software solutions.”

Measure Square, a leader in the estimating space, is introducing several AI-driven enhancements to improve the efficiency and accuracy of the estimating process. New features include smarter floor plan importing, material checks from blueprints and automation of time-consuming tasks for commercial estimators.

The company is also enhancing its CRM system with AI tools to streamline lead tracking, prospect scoring and follow-up. AI will improve sales rep response times, offer automatic reminders and provide intelligent prospect rankings and close percentages.

“As we move into this AI-driven era, we’re making our products even smarter and more robust,” Wang noted.

Roomvo

Roomvo’s RSA App is designed as an all-in-one daily sidekick— easily access product info, launch the visualizer, view leads and track samples, all in one tool. Automated email reminders prompt customers to return samples on time and to the right showroom.

The company also highlighted its Territory Manager (TM) App, where TMs can track showroom samples, monitor restocking, analyze dealer trends and optimize sample allocation. For the first time, manufacturers can gain showroom insights, cut replacement costs, boost ROI and strengthen dealer relationships.

RRM@Home

RRM@Home is a digital marketing firm that supports the flooring industry via AI-supported marketing efforts and even chatbot creation to improve customer service. “Here at RRM@home, we actually created our own AI solution in-house to better serve our flooring clients,” explained Welton Hong, founder. “It helps us generate social media posts, advertisements, blog posts, email marketing campaigns and other solutions that our clients can leverage to drive more leads and sales.”

RRM@home-designed chatbots can be implemented within flooring dealers’ websites to answer homeowners’ questions, demonstrate expertise and generate more conversions.

Most importantly, Hong said RRM@Home’s in-house AI solution is constantly monitored to provide only good experiences for the customer. “AI technology has come a very long way, but it can be wrong,” Hong noted. “[AI] can ‘hallucinate,’ which is a nice way of saying it makes up facts out of thin air. And even if the facts are technically correct, certain AI-generated content might not fit your brand or resonate with your particular audience. That’s why it’s still critical to have smart, highly experienced human beings reviewing AI outputs to ensure accuracy, quality and brand alignment.”

QFloors

QFloors announced its acquisition by Roomvo, generating a buzz across the industry. Chad Ogden, co-founder and president of QFloors, emphasized that the merger is a partnership, combining the strengths of both companies. “We’re in it together, and this is just the beginning,” Ogden said. “The response has been incredibly positive. Everyone is excited about the future.”

QFloors also unveiled its new QTagger technology, billed as a game-changing solution for showroom pricing. The innovative combination of QR codes and electronic tags allows dealers to update prices with a push of a button—eliminating the need for retagging. This breakthrough makes advanced pricing technology accessible to dealers of all sizes.

“With QTagger, we’ve made showroom management easier for everyone,” Ogden explained. “In an industry where prices change quickly, the ability to update prices instantly is a game-changer.”

QFloors also continues to expand its platform with powerful integrations and services, ensuring flooring professionals are equipped with the best tools for success.

“Now, it’s time to get to work,” Ogden concluded. “With exciting new products and a clear vision, we’re ready to keep pushing forward.”

Quote That

Founded by Chesten Kesselhon, a contractor who focused on in-home sales, Quote That is an app that allows homeowners to provide all the information necessary for a flooring quote—including accurate measurements.

“This means you don’t have to drive to every job to deliver a quote,” Kesselhon said. Prior to the app, he said the process was hugely successful and he wanted to streamline the process for his clients. “Our digital sales process was efficient and effective, saving a ton of time and money not having to travel for quotes,” he explained. “So in an effort to keep our approach we built what has become Quote That, a mobile app that allows homeowners to measure their floors and provide all the quote details needed.”

Kessel noted that since most of his customers were Baby Boomers—and not digitally native—he knew creating a simple and seamless product was important.

“To most, this probably feels a bit disruptive and uncomfortable,” Kesselhon said. “It goes against the grain of the traditional quoting process that involves a scheduled meeting and a drive out to meet someone in-person—but it’s working.”

Showroom Pricing

In 2025 Showroom Pricing is continuing to refine its software platform, introducing two major upgrades that are set to make showroom operations even more efficient and customer-friendly.

The first of these enhancements is a seamless integration with Roomvo, allowing flooring dealers to access a 3D visualizer directly from the QR code on their showroom displays.

“This integration is unique in that it lets customers visualize flooring options in a completely new way, just by scanning the QR code,” explained Andrew Henry, developer. “It’s a feature that sets us apart from others in the industry.”

In addition, Showroom Pricing is rolling out a more advanced sample management program. Dealers can now manage samples at both the style and color level, offering a more granular approach to tracking inventory and improving sales strategies. “This allows sales teams to see exactly which products and colors are getting the most attention, making it easier to tailor their efforts and grow business opportunities,” Henry said.