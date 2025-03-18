NTCA recognizes five-star accredited contractors

By FCNews Staff
five-star contractorsNashville, Tenn.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the latest group of elite contractors achieving Five-Star Accreditation, a distinction that sets the highest standard for professionalism, craftsmanship and industry expertise in the tile industry.

Since its inception in 2008, the NTCA Five-Star Contractor program has worked to identify top-tier tile contractors dedicated to quality and best practices. In 2023, the program reached a major milestone by becoming an accredited program, in an effort to increase industry recognition and driving greater interest among tile professionals.

“Now that the transition to an accredited program is complete, we can fully showcase the exceptional benefits of being an NTCA five-star member, and interest in the program is surging,” said Jeremy Sax, NTCA deputy director.

The NTCA is actively championing the program to prospective members, highlighting its commitment to excellence, quality and best practices. By expanding the five-star network, the NTCA hopes to continue to elevate industry standards and empower elite contractors dedicated to craftsmanship and professionalism.

Recognizing NTCA five-star accredited contractors

The NTCA recognized the following contractors for achieving Five-Star Accreditation across various categories—including 28 commercial and large commercial five-star contractors bringing new levels of excellence to commercial installations.

Residential five-star contractor
  • Floorology
Commercial five-star contractors
  • American Tile Company Inc.
  • Boatman and Magnani Inc.
  • California Tile Installers
  • C.C. Owen Tile Company, Inc.
  • Concordia Building Company LLC – brand new
  • David Allen Company, Inc.
  • De Anza Tile Co., Inc.
  • Della Maggiore Tile, Inc.
  •  Elite Tile Setters
  • Filling Marble & Tile Inc.
  • Fox Ceramic Tile, Inc.
  • Grazzini Brothers & Company
  • JP Phillips, Inc.
  • Jung Tile Services, Inc.
  • Lippert Flooring and Tile
  • National Ceramic Tile & Stone Corp.
  • Nichols Tile & Terrazzo Co., Inc.
  • Neuse Tile Service, Inc.
  • Rinaldi Tile & Marble
  • Rosa Mosaic & Tile Company
  • Superior Tile & Stone
  • Syverson Tile & Stone
  • Trostrud Mosaic and Tile Co. Inc.
  • Welch Tile
  • Wirtz Quality Installations, Inc.
  • Youngstown Tile & Terrazzo Co.
  • Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile Co.
Large commercial five-star contractors
  • David Allen Company, Inc.
  • Visalia Ceramic Tile, Inc.

Growing industry recognition, impact

NTCA five-star contractors are said to be increasingly viewed as industry leaders, particularly by handmade tile manufacturers which requires expert installation. Many manufacturers are actively partnering with five-star contractors to ensure proper installation techniques and reduce product claims.

Additionally, the program’s impact has been evident in architectural specifications:

  • Over 250 architectural firms now specify five-star labor.
  • 44 new firms have begun specifying five-star labor in the last six months alone.
  • More than 2,326 projects in RIB SpecLink now include NTCA Five-Star specifications.

Strengthening the five-star program

As the NTCA continues to grow the five-star program, new initiatives have been introduced in an effort to enhance its value for members:

  • Five-star presentation for industry partners is designed to educate architects, general contractors, potential Five-Star members and industry sponsors about the program’s benefits.
  • Exclusive five-star webinar series are meant to provide cutting-edge business insights. The first webinar, hosted by Allianz Trade, focused on streamlining accounts receivable solutions for commercial contractors.
  • Improved five-star contractor map is intended to make it easier than ever for clients and partners to connect with accredited contractors.

With just under 60 accredited contractors, the NTCA said it aims to double this number by 2028—including a minimum of four new Five-Star Contractors expected to join ahead of the NTCA five-star summer meeting, July 27-29, held here.

