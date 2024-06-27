2024 NTCA five-star accredited companies announced

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the latest companies to achieve Five-Star Contractor status, a prestigious accreditation that recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the tile industry. For the first half of 2024, it welcomed Fischer Tile and Marble as a new five-star accredited member in the commercial category. Additionally, Brekhus Tile and Stone, Premier Tile and Stone and Christian Brothers Flooring and Interiors, Inc., have received renewed five-star accreditation—with Premier Tile and Stone being the first company to achieve large commercial accreditation.

The NTCA Five-Star Contractor Program is designed to recognize and promote the highest caliber of tile and stone installation companies in the industry. To earn this esteemed accreditation, companies must demonstrate a commitment to excellence in craftsmanship, customer service and business practices. This includes adherence to industry standards, ongoing education and training and a proven track record of successful, high-quality projects.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fischer Tile and Marble as a new five-star accredited member and to recognize Brekhus Tile and Stone, Premier Tile and Stone and Christian Brothers Flooring and Interiors, Inc., for their continued excellence,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “The five-star accreditation is not just a recognition of past achievements, but a commitment to ongoing excellence and leadership in the tile industry.”

Achieving Five-Star status is a mark of distinction that sets companies apart as leaders in the tile industry. It assures clients and partners of the contractor’s dedication to superior workmanship and professional integrity. The accreditation also fosters a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging companies to stay current with the latest industry trends, technologies and best practices.