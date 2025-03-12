All-women CTI exam marks milestone for female tile professionals

Vero Beach, Fla.—In honor of International Women’s Day, 12 women tile installers gathered at Carpet & Tile Warehouse here to take part in the first-ever all-women Certified Tile Installer (CTI) hands-on exam.

This event, organized by NTCA Women in Tile, is said to have represented a major step toward increasing female representation in the tile industry.

Prior to this test, only 14 women had earned the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) designation—less than 1% of all CTIs. With six women successfully passing the rigorous exam, the number of female CTIs has now grown to 20—signaling a powerful shift in the industry.

The six newly Certified Tile Installers are:

Alyssa Muller — APM Flooring Company

Natalie Hall — Artistry in Tile

Rachel Overby — R&R Tile and Renovations

Cecelia Leger — Leger Tile

Nicole Hulme — The Tile Chick, LLC

Kelly Krantz — Knockout Tile & Flooring LLC

A community of support, industry collaboration

To many, this event was more than just an exam but rather a testament to the strength, skill and determination of women in the tile industry. Participants considered the certification a personal and professional milestone as they made efforts to demonstrate commitment to industry standards and excellence.

In preparation for the exam, a Facebook study group led by Dawn Marie Davis of Strong Work Renovations LLC was formed in an effort for participants to support and encourage one another throughout the process.

Thanks to the generosity of Schluter Systems, participants also received a Mind Your Business class prior to the CTI Test. Additional sponsors Daltile, LATICRETE and QEP also provided support in an effort ensure that each woman had the opportunity to succeed without barriers.

“NTCA Women in Tile is proud to support this historic event,” said Elizabeth Lambert, Women in Tile committee chair. “We brought together talented female tile installers from across the country—many of whom are business owners and industry leaders. Not only did they take on the most challenging 25 square feet of tile installation in the CTI exam, but they also participated in Schluter’s ‘Mind Your Business’ class, which reinforces the importance of business success and technical expertise.”

A bright future for women in tile

This all-women CTI exam is meant to not only recognize the skill and dedication of female tile installers but also set the stage for continued growth and inclusion in the industry. With a wave of momentum behind them, the NTCA and CTEF says it is committed to ensuring that more women enter and excel in the world of tile installation.