Daltile contributes to all-women installer event

Vero Beach, Fla.—Daltile has sponsored the all-women Certified Tile Installer (CTI) test here at Carpet & Tile Warehouse. This test is spearheaded by Carpet & Tile Warehouse in collaboration with Women in Tile, the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA).

The event culminated in many women taking the first-ever, women-only Certified Tile Installer (CTI) hands-on exam in an effort to help increase female representation in the field. The event also coincided with International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8.

“This important event empowers skilled women and encourages others to pursue careers in the tile installation field, a mission that Daltile strives to continuously support,” said Hilary Frank, vice president of commercial sales and business development, Dal-Tile LLC. “We are honored to act as a small part in the well-oiled machine that developed this next step of female inclusivity in the tile industry. Daltile is especially impressed with this program’s ability to foster an environment of unique support while participants further their career development in the tile industry nationwide.”

Over a dozen women tile installers from all over the country tested their skills, demonstrating their expertise and cultivating a stronger presence of women in the tile installation field through this historic industry event. This five-day program is said to have opened the door for women to inspire others to join them in creating a more diverse field—including workshops that highlight topics ranging from crafting a solid business model to understanding negotiation and finance management.