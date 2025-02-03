CFI, CTEF launch comprehensive training program

By FCNews Staff
CFI CTEFLouisville, Ky.—The Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) have announced the formation of a new education and training program for entry-level floor covering installation professionals. This joint venture is said to mark a milestone in cooperation between the flooring industry’s two leading ceramic training organizations.

The program, consisting of five one-week sessions, is a comprehensive effort to prepare new employees and craftsmen for a career in ceramic installation. Sessions will cover a variety of essential topics—including an introduction to tile, safety training, proper tool usage, floor and wall preparation, tile layout, industry standards, membranes, installation product selection and final cleaning.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with CFI to introduce this program to the floor covering industry,” said Brad Denny, CTEF executive director. “This program represents a formal starting point for individuals seeking a career in the ceramic industry and a huge first step for those who will eventually seek the Ceramic Tile Installer (CTI) certification.”

The CTEF educational staff based the curriculum on industry standards and best practices. Classes will be administered by CFI’s team of instructors.

Registration for the first class—scheduled for this spring here—will be available on the CFI website. The Louisville program is sponsored by Louisville Tile Distributors and the Kentuckiana Floor Covering Education Committee (KFCEC). Sessions will be offered one week at a time, approximately every three months, in an effort to provide students with the opportunity to combine their training with field experience as they move through the program.

“We are proud to be part of this program,” said Ralph Falavinha, CFI executive vice president. “This program represents a unique example of two organizations that share a vision and have seized the opportunity to combine resources to deliver a first-class training experience. The flexibility of being able to take one class or all five should make this program a very viable option for those in need of training.”

