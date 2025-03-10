Havwoods welcomes Castle Bespoke Flooring

By FCNews Staff
HavwoodsNew York—As Havwoods embarks on its 50th anniversary year, the company also announced that Castle Bespoke Flooring has officially joined the global Havwoods family. Meant to forge a powerful partnership in the world of premium wood surfaces, this acquisition is said to unite two families from across the globe—extending Havwoods’ presence coast-to-coast across North America.

“Rooted in a proud legacy from 1927, Castle Bespoke Flooring has been built on four generations of wood flooring expertise,” said Terry Brandsen, national account director at Castle Bespoke Flooring. “Renowned for our meticulously crafted and sustainable custom wood floors, our bespoke designs enhance luxury homes, hotels and commercial spaces throughout the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada. This transition marks a new chapter in our journey, allowing us to expand our innovative offerings and take advantage of the extensive Havwoods’ infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and sustainability.”

By joining the Havwoods family, the team at Castle Bespoke Flooring said it is excited to enhance the service and product range offered to clients across North America. By gaining access to much larger geographic areas, Castle Bespoke Flooring hopes to improve in-person client services, utilize the vast range of Havwoods’ product offerings and take advantage of advanced supply-chain networks to fulfill its clients’ requirements. Clients can look forward to extended operational hours, a wider selection of choices and quality service.

“Havwoods is known for leading the way in the global wood flooring industry—we’re recognized for our expansive product portfolio, innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability,” said Jordon Munro, North America managing director at Havwoods. “We are so excited to welcome the Castle team into the Havwoods family on our 50th anniversary year. I have absolute confidence that together, we will continue to redefine the possibilities of wood flooring, crafting sustainable and beautiful environments for generations to come.”

The integration of Castle Bespoke Flooring into Havwoods is said represent a business expansion and a deeper commitment of Havwoods’ commitment to quality and sustainability in wood flooring. Together, the two businesses plan to redefine the standard of excellence in wooden surfaces, bringing new ideas and unparalleled service to valued clientele across North America.

