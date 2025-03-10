AHF Products leverages domestic manufacturing to navigate tariffs

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has opted to leverage its 11 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve both residential and commercial clients, meant to ensure that products are in stock and ready for fast shipping. This domestic manufacturing network is meant to enable AHF Products to deliver consistent, high-quality flooring—that are also free from the disruptions of shifting trade policies.

As tariff policies remain in flux, global trade continues to face uncertainty, placing additional strain on supply chains and pricing. AHF Products, however, says it has strategically minimized these risks by investing heavily in its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.

“Given the instability and unpredictability of tariffs, AHF Products offers unmatched reliability for customers,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer of AHF Products. “By controlling our supply chain and manufacturing a significant portion of our products in the U.S., we ensure fast, reliable delivery—keeping projects on schedule, within budget and free from concerns about tariffs and international trade disruptions. Our customers shouldn’t have to worry about tariffs, supply chain delays, or unpredictable costs—with AHF, they can rest easy knowing they are getting flooring solutions that are in stock, ready to ship and competitively priced.”

The proposed tariffs—which include a broad range of imported building materials—have caused significant challenges for many industry players, leading to rising costs and increased supply chain instability. In an effort to overcome these obstacles, AHF Products has invested close to $40 million in expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint.

“We’ve made strategic investments to strengthen our U.S. manufacturing operations,” Zimmerman said. “As the largest U.S.-based manufacturer of hard surface flooring assortments, AHF Products has the capacity to meet demand quickly, with a wide range of products that are free from the tariffs impacting overseas imports. Our domestic operations provide us with a critical advantage during these uncertain times.”

Reliable, fast shipping

By leveraging its domestic manufacturing capabilities and streamlined logistics, AHF Products aims to avoid shipping delays, container shortages and price increases often tied to international trade challenges in an effort to deliver products sooner than other competitors.

The Crossville CrossValue Collection, featuring 62 styles of U.S.-made porcelain tile, is stocked and ready for immediate shipment in three price tiers to suit various budget needs.

A domestic manufacturer of VCT (vinyl composition tile), AHF Products provides a durable, low-maintenance flooring solution for high-traffic areas. An extended warranty of up to 20 years—and up to 30 years when paired with the company’s Strong System—is designed to reinforce the product’s long-term performance.

This year, AHF Products will unveil 35 new collections and over 500 new SKUs—including top brands such as Armstrong Flooring, Crossville, Bruce, Hartco and Robbins—many of which are manufactured domestically for fast delivery.

“Partnering with AHF reduces risk for our customers, providing peace of mind with less uncertainty, less price volatility and no disruptions in service,” said Zimmerman.