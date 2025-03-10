FCEF making gains, but needs more support

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnsAl's ColumnFCEF making gains, but needs more support

support FCEFThe flooring industry is facing a critical labor shortage, and the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is stepping up to address this challenge by establishing local training programs across the country. By partnering with community colleges, technical schools, high school construction programs and industry-certified training groups, FCEF is creating a sustainable pathway for the next generation of flooring installers.

FCEF is focused on bringing training to local communities. To date, the organization is actively working in 16 states, 26 colleges and two countries, helping to launch and support programs that teach the fundamentals of floor covering installation. These programs provide students with hands-on experience, industry-recognized credentials and direct connections to local flooring businesses eager to hire skilled labor.

For flooring dealers and manufacturers, these programs are a game changer. Local businesses that have supported these initiatives are already seeing the benefits—access to a steady pipeline of trained installers, reduced hiring challenges and increased job quality, which ultimately enhances customer satisfaction.

Early reports from the field reflect the progress FCEF has made since its inception. Many flooring dealers have shared their success stories after supporting or participating in these training programs. Dealers who once struggled to find qualified installers now are building a pool of trained new installers ready to enter the workforce. Additionally, manufacturers and distributors that contribute resources and expertise are seeing a stronger, more reliable workforce that enhances the industry’s overall stability.

Programs like those at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi and Great Falls Community College in Great Falls Montana are already proving the model’s effectiveness.

Expanding awareness/support

Despite these successes, FCEF’s work is just beginning. Many in the industry are still unaware that this initiative exists to support them. Flooring dealers, manufacturers and associations can all play a vital role in expanding these programs by:

  • Advocating for training
  • Providing mentorship and apprenticeship opportunities
  • Donating materials, tools or financial support

But FCEF is not just about education—it’s about industry sustainability. By ensuring a steady influx of well-trained installers, the foundation is helping protect the future of flooring businesses across the country. But we still need the industry at large to join the movement.

One of the most impactful ways to support FCEF’s mission is through financial contributions. A donation of just $100 a month can help sustain these vital training programs and bring more skilled workers into the industry.

By working together, we can bring training opportunities to even more communities, ensuring that the flooring industry continues to thrive for generations to come.

Visit fcef.org to set up your recurring donation and make a lasting impact.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.

Previous article
Industry weighs repercussions of Trump tariffs
Next article
AHF Products leverages domestic manufacturing to navigate tariffs

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Jon England outlines Shaw’s builder strategy

Reginald Tucker - 0
In January, Shaw elevated Jon England—formerly senior vice president of brand—to the position of senior vice president of sales, builder, multifamily and specialty markets....
Read more
Event Updates

Floors & More adopts single-show strategy

Reginald Tucker - 0
New venue, new location, new dates and a whole new vibe. That describes the upcoming 2025 Floors & More annual convention, set to take...
Read more
Installation

Daltile contributes to all-women installer event

FCNews Staff - 0
Vero Beach, Fla.—Daltile has sponsored the all-women Certified Tile Installer (CTI) test here at Carpet & Tile Warehouse. This test is spearheaded by Carpet...
Read more
News

Havwoods welcomes Castle Bespoke Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
New York—As Havwoods embarks on its 50th anniversary year, the company also announced that Castle Bespoke Flooring has officially joined the global Havwoods family....
Read more
News

AHF Products leverages domestic manufacturing to navigate tariffs

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has opted to leverage its 11 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve both residential and commercial clients, meant to ensure...
Read more
Featured Post

Industry weighs repercussions of Trump tariffs

Ken Ryan - 0
President Trump’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10% on Chinese goods, has unsettled...
Read more

As seen in

March 3/10, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X