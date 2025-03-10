FCEF making gains, but needs more support

The flooring industry is facing a critical labor shortage, and the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is stepping up to address this challenge by establishing local training programs across the country. By partnering with community colleges, technical schools, high school construction programs and industry-certified training groups, FCEF is creating a sustainable pathway for the next generation of flooring installers.

FCEF is focused on bringing training to local communities. To date, the organization is actively working in 16 states, 26 colleges and two countries, helping to launch and support programs that teach the fundamentals of floor covering installation. These programs provide students with hands-on experience, industry-recognized credentials and direct connections to local flooring businesses eager to hire skilled labor.

For flooring dealers and manufacturers, these programs are a game changer. Local businesses that have supported these initiatives are already seeing the benefits—access to a steady pipeline of trained installers, reduced hiring challenges and increased job quality, which ultimately enhances customer satisfaction.

Early reports from the field reflect the progress FCEF has made since its inception. Many flooring dealers have shared their success stories after supporting or participating in these training programs. Dealers who once struggled to find qualified installers now are building a pool of trained new installers ready to enter the workforce. Additionally, manufacturers and distributors that contribute resources and expertise are seeing a stronger, more reliable workforce that enhances the industry’s overall stability.

Programs like those at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi and Great Falls Community College in Great Falls Montana are already proving the model’s effectiveness.

Expanding awareness/support

Despite these successes, FCEF’s work is just beginning. Many in the industry are still unaware that this initiative exists to support them. Flooring dealers, manufacturers and associations can all play a vital role in expanding these programs by:

Advocating for training

Providing mentorship and apprenticeship opportunities

Donating materials, tools or financial support

But FCEF is not just about education—it’s about industry sustainability. By ensuring a steady influx of well-trained installers, the foundation is helping protect the future of flooring businesses across the country. But we still need the industry at large to join the movement.

One of the most impactful ways to support FCEF’s mission is through financial contributions. A donation of just $100 a month can help sustain these vital training programs and bring more skilled workers into the industry.

By working together, we can bring training opportunities to even more communities, ensuring that the flooring industry continues to thrive for generations to come.

Visit fcef.org to set up your recurring donation and make a lasting impact.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.