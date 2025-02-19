Pierce Companies gets with the FCEF program

As the flooring industry faces a critical shortage of skilled installers, Pierce Companies has actively supported workforce development through the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) and the Basic Floor Covering Installation Program at Great Falls College in Great Falls, Mont. With hands-on training and collaboration with local retailers, the program is fostering the next generation of professional installers. We recently spoke with Mike Chouinard, vice president of commercial operations, to learn about their involvement.

Starting the process

Pierce Companies became aware of the Great Falls College flooring program through its National Flooring Alliance (NFA) affiliation and direct contact with FCEF. “Chad Swift of Floors and More started the conversations with the college,” Chouinard explained. “Chad was instrumental in getting this off the ground and deserves a lot of credit for his efforts.”

Chouinard and his team actively engaged with the program, visiting classes multiple times. “It was impressive to see the enthusiasm and engagement of the students,” he noted. “Watching individuals who had never worked in the industry develop hand skills and learn so quickly was inspiring.”

Pierce Companies extended its support by employing one of the program’s graduates. “We hired a student who now works with us,” Chouinard said. “We send him out with different subcontractors to continue training toward Journeyman status. This helps us maintain the professionalism we expect and benefits our subcontractors by fostering skilled workers.”

Pierce Companies played a significant role in supporting the program, particularly by providing materials for the hands-on training portions. Chouinard also contributed his expertise, spending time with the class to review commercial installations and discuss job site expectations.

Touting the benefits

Chouinard said the partnership with Great Falls College benefits both businesses and the local flooring industry. “As students progress to journeyman status and understand the importance of professionalism, dealers will see a direct benefit to their businesses. The dedication of FCEF and local dealers will pay dividends as the program grows and matures.”

Why retailers should get involved

Pierce Companies’ involvement with the FCEF program exemplifies the power of collaboration between retailers, colleges and industry organizations. By providing materials, mentorship and employment opportunities, it is helping build a skilled workforce and strengthening the future of the flooring industry.

Chouinard emphasized the need for local retailer involvement in programs like this. “Training programs require support from dealers in the form of materials, instructors and knowledge sharing,” he said. “Every dealer has something to offer, whether it’s resources or expertise.”

Pierce Companies has gained valuable insights from its involvement. “One major takeaway is that we, as dealers, need to set aside competition for the greater good of the program and the students,” Chouinard said.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.