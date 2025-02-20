TISE 2025: While SPC still reigns, new trends emerge

Las Vegas—Over the last year or so, SPC flooring has begun to give up some of its popularity—while market share continues to be heavily skewed in SPCs favor—as issues in the field have begun to rise. While SPC remains a popular choice for its design prowess, ease of installation and waterproof properties, the influx of thinner, cheaply made SPC products has led to push back. Many budget SPC options, often with cores under 4mm, have shown susceptibility to telegraphing, cracking under pressure and failing at the locking mechanisms. These failures have pushed retailers and installers to seek more reliable alternatives, namely WPC and flex LVT options.

As such, a surprising number of TISE exhibitors shifted their focus to these two subcategories in lieu of newness in SPC, with innovative new technologies elevating both flooring types to boot.

Flex LVT shines at Surfaces

The resurgence of flex LVT was surprising at this year’s TISE, although not unwarranted given benefits on the floor and in the field. Suppliers with years of experience in the flex market and even those new to the product touted flex—sheet vinyl, glue down and loose lay—as a reliable alternative to its rigid core brethren.

“What we’ve done so well in the industry is that race to the bottom,” said Greg Wrenn, VP of product and brand at International Flooring Co., (IFC). “And there’s been a lot of SPC that’s given the category a bit of a black eye. We do things differently in our SPC. We use an ABA construction, which gives it extra-dimensional stability and it performs incredibly well. But I think that SPC fatigue is really starting to push people into other solutions.”

Wrenn is not alone. Most resilient suppliers on the show floor echoed his comments, noting the push into flex products as a reliable alternative for both the retail community and the homeowners they serve. The same was said for the commercial side of the business as well where flex products continue to dominate.

Beauflor, for example, got back to its roots in flex with two new launches: Metro+ and Reflect+. Both can be either glued down or loose laid and are made at the company’s state-of-the-art vinyl plant in White, Ga. Both products tout waterproof capabilities and are easy to install and maintain while being comfortable underfoot and long lasting. Metro+ includes 10 SKUs (eight wood and two tile looks) and is 10-mil and 12-foot wide. Reflect+ includes 15 SKUs (11 wood and four tile looks) and is a 10-mil and 12-foot wide.

“This year is really a return to basics,” said John Butcher, director of marketing and product development. “We do source products, but really what we’re known for is cushion vinyl, so that’s going to be our focus for this year. It’s made in the USA, which is a big deal these days. The other great thing about these products is we can do up to 16 feet wide, 5-meter widths—no one else in the world can really do that. We see a big trend with people moving back toward sheet vinyl. Some SPC was failing, and the cushion vinyl products have improved their aesthetics and [performance], so that gap is a little less than it was before.”

Another domestically made flex to hit the market was AHF Products’ completely revamped Alterna line, a glue-down offering aimed at capturing ceramic market share. “It’s engineered tile that’s made to look like stone, but it’s more comfortable; it’s warm on your foot, it’s softer on your foot; if you drop a mug in your kitchen, you’re not going to break it like you would a porcelain,” explained Drew Wiley, senior product manager. “It’s easier and quicker to install. This is a one-day install. You lay the glue, you lay the tile, you lay the grout all in the same day.”

According to Wiley, the revamp of the line was born of the growing demand for rigid core alternatives. “We know this is a workhorse domestic product—it solves a lot of the SPC coupling/curling issues; it solves a lot of the lock issues that you’re having with thinner gauge SPC structures,” he said. “So we know consumers are probably going to gravitate back to the tried-and-true glue-down products.”

International Flooring Co., hit the ground running last year with a strong go-to-market strategy that promises geographic exclusivity for its customers along with a design-forward WPC lineup that hit the market to rave reviews. While WPC continues to be its workhorse, the company has embraced the demand for rigid core alternatives and this year unveiled its new Canopy Flex, a line of glue-down LVT. In fact, the company took home a 2025 Best of Surfaces award for the innovation.

“This is a completely new category for us to get into,” Wrenn said. “This would fit in the loose-lay category, but where this brings some differentiation in the space is that this features a pre-attached IXPE pad for sound abatement, but it also has a pre-attached, pressure-sensitive adhesive. This is going up against tile, it’s mess-free, it’s easy, it’s fast. It’s great for bathrooms and kitchens. It’s an incredible solution.”

In addition to its focus on digital printing (see story in the Feb. 17/24 issue of FCNews), Benchwick launched a unique glue-down/peel-and-stick product at the show. The new resilient product, AquaFast, touts both floor and wall applications with tech-driven innovation, allowing it to be both waterproof and feature advanced visuals like bevel edges and texturizing on both wood and marble looks. “We’ve had a lot of requests from remodelers and home builders and in multifamily because it’s a very easy install,” said Darrell Sough, VP of sales, of its new flex product. “It’s very budget friendly. It’s something that’s got a really great look for a really good price. In multifamily, those guys don’t want to spend a ton of money every time there’s damage. This is repeatable, it’s cost effective and it looks great. I mean, from a distance you couldn’t tell this isn’t real marble. This shows a lot of the versatility in what we can offer.”

Among its many innovations showcased at TISE 2025, NOX brought out the big guns with its new direct digital printing technology. Two designs, currently available under the company’s new Next Collection, are poised to turn heads with stone looks on glue-down/loose-lay constructions that feature ultra-realistic visuals. “LVT is growing,” said Joony Kim, director, product marketing and planning team. “We focus on [flex] products. We don’t do any [rigid core]. And this is going after that ceramic tile market.”

Republic launched a litany of new products at the show, including new engineered wood and laminate lines but also focused on flex products. In fact, Republic revamped its entire lineup of flex LVT with the launch of three new collections of glue-down and loose-lay products. The lines feature the company’s best-selling SPC/laminate colors, with customization options coming out of the company’s two owned factories—giving it the ability to manufacture product in as little as six weeks.

“If it’s black, white, yellow, any color they want, we can create it from our existing lines or even something new,” explained Adam Cnaani, West Coast regional sales manager.

Cnaani also spoke to the growing demand of reliable flex products. “We have a lot of demand on glue down/loose lay. I hear it in the market. That’s why we decided to go all in. I think people used to buy a product that was a very low price, very entry level and the installation wasn’t good enough and the prep wasn’t good enough, so they were having problems. And that’s one of the reasons I hear people saying, ‘What can go wrong with glue-down? Glue it and that’s it.’ And they’re right on that. The other reason [for the growth] is that glue-down technology [has come so far]. It’s come to a point—at least for us—that the new glue downs look like real wood.”

Happy Feet has expanded beyond its roots as a rigid core supplier and this year launched a number of new products, including a new glue-down flooring called Dynamic Fit. The line features advanced visuals and comfort underfoot as Happy Feet seeks to become a “full-service supplier,” according to CJ Johnson, co-founder.

WPC: Yes, it’s a comeback

Resilient suppliers at this year’s event showcased numerous innovations in WPC. While WPC crashed onto the market around 2012 and caught fire, it shortly thereafter took somewhat of a backseat to its cheaper, easier-to-install counterpart, SPC. It seems the tables have turned yet again. Both WPC-first suppliers and those new to the category showed off WPC constructions that touted reliable durability and eye-catching visuals.

AHF Products, for example, launched its first-ever WPC line. Horizon’s Embrace is a 12mm, 9 x 60 premium WPC with an ultra-matte finish (featuring 1.5 gloss level). The line currently features six SKUs under the Robins brand with plans for expansion next year.

“I think the consumer is intelligent, and I think the market understands that there are some issues with SPC in certain conditions, especially SPC that’s not properly manufactured, and the consumer knows inherently that thicker is going to eliminate a lot of those issues,” Wiley explained. “Whether it’s curling, cupping, moisture issues. Even under your foot, a thicker product feels better. You can achieve that with WPC where you can’t with SPC.”

MSI also launched its first WPC product at the show. WayneParc Reserve is a 12mm, 30-mil, 9 x 87 product with a pillowed bevel and EIR texture. The heavy-duty WPC is in direct response to the company’s move toward higher-quality products across categories.

“We’re the second-largest seller of LVT in North America,” noted David Raymond, team leader, national sales and marketing. “We’ve dominated that commodity-based, buy-a-truckload business for years. So as we’ve evolved, we’re evolving into that higher-level product. We’re not only getting into WPC, we’re getting into a top-spec WPC. Our new LVT lines are all domestically produced, 30-mil because we see that upgrade opportunity being where the revenue growth is going to be for 2025.”

COREtec, the originator of the WPC construction, came to the show with two new product launches. One line is a patent-pending, 7 x 60, 8mm product with a unique dual bevel and a reclaimed and restored vintage aesthetic designed to complement modern interiors. The second is its big baddy, a ¾-inch, 19mm, 9 x 72, with enhanced EIR and a heritage hardwood-inspired visual targeted the true hardwood consumer. “WPC is our bread and butter so we’re going to continue to put more investments and innovation into the WPC platforms,” said Roderick Macleod, resilient director.

Like COREtec, Southwind embraced WPC early on and stuck with it. Today, 70% of its resilient portfolio is WPC. A highlight was Summit. Available in six colors, Summit boasts a 30-mil wear layer, IXPE attached pad and Unilin locking system.

SLCC again put its expertise in hardwood to work with the introduction of its 15mm Provincial Supreme WPC line, which utilizes visuals from its best-selling hardwood lines. “We utilize our hardwood manufacturing to bolster and differentiate our resilient offering,” said Vincent Circosta, VP of sales and marketing. “We’re offering real wood visuals, not an AI or a digital interpretation of hardwood.” The product features a 12 unique pattern repeat.

Lions Floor also focused on its WPC offering, showcasing its Seaside Summit and Canyon Coast lines. Seaside Summit offers 10mm, 9.5 x 84 large-format planks with a painted bevel and EIR, while Canyon Coast features a 10mm, 9 x 72- inch plank with a pressed edge and EIR. Both collections are available in seven colorways.

“I think the growth in WPC resulted from the historical performance of SPC,” said Jerry Guo, CEO. “People have been purchasing thinner products and then see the products fail at jobsites. WPC is generally produced thicker. It’s 6.5mm in the floor and 1.5mm in the padding. That’s a standard make of WPC, and you can only go thicker on top of that. So the general market reputation for WPC has been kept in a higher standard. It’s the only product the industry is selling in the past few years with higher-quality material, even though it’s expensive.”

The Dixie Group’s TRUCOR brand added six colors, each with built-in grout looks. A standout: Prime X, a 12mm- thick WPC in a 7 x 72 format in 10 colors. “I’m so excited about this product,” said Amy Tucker, director of hard surface. “I know it’s a winner.” Stanton Decorative Waterproof WPC was another standout at Surfaces, offered in dimensions of 10 x 82 and 12 x 86. Stanton introduced 56 WPC SKUs at Surfaces that are ready to launch. “We’ve gotten great response at the Dallas market, CCA and here,” said Jamann Stepp, senior vice president of hard surface. “The merchandising visuals and construction sets us apart.”

It’s not just vinyl suppliers who are touting WPC, Johnson Hardwood launched its Vortis collection at the show. “This year we’re stepping back into the WPC business,” said Jon Ousley, VP of sales and distribution. “We’ve been out of that for a few years, but the market seems to be trending back a little bit. So this year we’re launching a new WPC product called Vortis, which comes in an 8-mil and 12-mil. And for the first time ever we’re launching a glue-down product that’s 2.5mm. Those will be launching in the spring.”

Bella Flooring Group has undergone some changes of late but what remains consistent is its focus on rigid core flooring. The company launched its 7mm WPC, which is designed as a clean cut, low-sheen product. “WPC lost a little bit of grip in the flooring industry because SPC came in full throttle,” said Nick Negahban, managing partner. “Now I think WPC is making a comeback.”

For new entrant to the flooring industry OnnSurfaces, the move from SPC to WPC has been evident and the company has embraced that. While it still offers SPC, Paul Dominie, CEO, noted that the company is investing heavily in thick, durable WPC to differentiate itself in the marketplace. It’s Onn:Peak collection, for example, is a 7 1/8-inch-wide WPC that merges durability with design for striking EIR aesthetics. “With SPC, you’re a needle among a bunch of needles,” Dominie noted. “And some SPCs have had issues. We are investing heavily into waterproof laminate and thick WPC. We’re customer-first, and our focus is always going to be delivering products they need.”

Titan Surfaces may only be two years old, but its marketing and product development team has decades of combined experience. What’s more, while the company does provide SPC and even laminate flooring, it’s focus, from the beginning, has been WPC flooring. “We’re just two years old, so the issues [with SPC] were already coming to the surface prior to that,” explained Kelly Williams, president. “And to be honest, the past eight years, where many of us had worked together, we were also in WPC. So our confidence level in WPC was always there. We’re a WPC house—probably 75% WPC. As a company, we lead with WPC when we walk in the door.”

At the show, the company showcased its vast assortment of WPC products, including its new 12mm, 30-mil line that features a painted bevel and EIR texture. What’s truly unique about the line is its sizing: 5 x 60. “So instead of going wider, we’re going to go narrower and give a different feel to the market,” Williams explained. “It’s been well-received at the show.”

Biyork is also a new kid on the block and showcased its new HydroGen 8 WPC. “It features our proprietary Nimbus Core for better stability performance than traditional WPC,” explained Philip Key, VP of sales, U.S. division. “But it’s the visuals that really stand out.”

(For more resilient coverage, see the Feb. 17/24 issue of FCNews.)