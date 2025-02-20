Embracing AI-powered selling to stay ahead

AI is changing the way businesses operate, and the flooring industry is no exception. Some dealers may worry that AI-powered tools will replace human salespeople, making face-to-face selling obsolete. The reality? AI isn’t a threat—it’s an opportunity. Flooring dealers who embrace AI the right way will actually sell more, work less and outpace competitors who ignore it.

AI is already transforming industries, automating tasks, analyzing customer behavior and improving efficiency. But will it replace skilled flooring salespeople? Not any time soon. What AI can do is eliminate repetitive tasks, streamline operations and make it easier for dealers to spend more time selling. Smart dealers will use AI to free up their teams from busywork so they can focus on what really matters—closing more sales.

How to use AI to sell more

Instead of fearing AI, you should leverage it to your advantage. Here are three ways AI can help flooring stores boost sales with- out losing the personal touch—plus, the AI tools you can start using today.

1. AI lead qualification

Most dealers waste time chasing weak leads—people who are just browsing, not serious buyers. AI can automatically qualify leads, identifying homeowners who are ready to buy now and prioritizing them for follow-up.

Tool to use: Landbot – A no-code AI chatbot builder that engages website visitors, qualifies leads through interactive conversations and routes serious buyers to your sales team.

Tool to use: Pathmonk – An AI-powered lead qualification tool that analyzes visitor behavior in real-time and delivers personalized interactions to convert them into high-quality leads.

2. AI for follow-ups

Most dealers lose sales because they don’t follow up consistently. AI solves this by sending personalized, timely follow-ups—without your team lifting a finger. With AI handling routine follow-ups, your sales team can focus on closing deals and building relationships.

Tool to use: Pipedrive with Smart Docs – Automates follow-up emails and messages based on customer interactions.

3. AI for marketing

Traditional advertising is expensive and often misses the mark. AI allows flooring dealers to target the right customers with the right message at the right time—maximizing ROI on every marketing dollar.

Tool to use: Adzooma (adzooma.com) – Uses AI to optimize Google ads, ensuring you reach homeowners actively searching for flooring.

Tool to use: ChatGPT – Can generate social media captions, blog posts and more in seconds.

The dealers who ignore AI will struggle to keep up. The ones who use it strategically will dominate their markets.

How to get started with AI

Getting started with AI doesn’t have to be complicated. Begin by experimenting with simple, user-friendly tools like ChatGPT. Using ChatGPT is as easy as a Google search.

Once you’re comfortable, explore AI chatbots, automated follow-ups and lead qualification systems. The key is to start small. Dealers who begin embracing AI now will gain a major competitive edge.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.