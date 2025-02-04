WPC: Here comes the boom!

For many years, the darling of the resilient category has been SPC. It burst onto the scene as a lower-cost, higher-performance alternative to others on the market and took the industry by storm. For years SPC reigned on high as the most sought-after flooring category and even today remains the largest and fastest growing segment in the industry. However, over the last two years SPC has faced a tsunami of struggles. From tariffs to supply chain issues to quality and claims challenges—especially on the lower end—SPC has begun to lose some of its shine. Luckily, for many the solution was clear: return to the original in rigid core—WPC.

“WPC has long held a strong position in the market and was the product that initially brought rigid core resilient flooring into the spotlight,” noted Julian Dossche, president, International Flooring Co. (IFC). “Today, WPC is experiencing a resurgence as it continues to provide versatile solutions for consumers. Its unique ability to meet varying price points, depending on construction, makes it an adaptable option for a wide range of needs.”

It’s true that WPC originated the rigid core category and has held onto the same qualities that made it so desirable in the first place. Thicker constructions, for example, continue to give WPC the edge in today’s market.

“Upgraded rigid core flooring in general is growing in popularity due to its well-known performance and longevity,” explained John McElroy, merchant, MSI. “WPC (6.5mm+) is more and more appealing to consumers because not only is it waterproof, scratch resistant and low maintenance, but it is also more forgiving when it comes to imperfections in the subfloor. For these reasons, it is an ideal choice for homes and commercial spaces alike.”

Not only does a thicker construction mean better quality and easier installation but it also translates into a softer underfoot feel for the consumer. “WPC has been on the market for 12 years with a stellar quality record,” noted Drew Hash, president and CEO, Southwind Floors. “And WPC has several advantages—it is more comfortable and quieter underfoot, for example, and is better for living areas or spaces where comfort and quietness matter. It is ideal for residential.”

With these attributes, WPC hasn’t experienced the same performance issues that some entry-level SPCs have in the last year or so. In fact, the market became flooded with lower-quality SPC options as demand for this lower-cost construction continued to balloon, causing issues for the retail community and lowering demand for the product. “There has been growing demand for WPC products due to the past underperformance of entry-level SPC products,” explained Billy Ko, CEO, Johnson Hardwood.

Paul Dominie, president, OnnSurfaces, said he’s noticed a downtick in SPC demand due to these same quality issues. “People are realizing that the thinner SPCs are not the best purchase for their clients for multiple reasons, and I think people are realizing there are other options,” he explained. “What we’re seeing is people going back to what works. WPC for awhile was made out to be the devil for whatever reason—mainly because people found a cheaper way to make rigid core. And then all of a sudden, SPC is not as great as everybody claimed it was. So, now they’re looking back and going, ‘You know what? We really didn’t have any problems with WPC. It was just a little bit more expensive.’ If I make 10 calls in a day to people who are looking for product, five are going to be for WPC and five are going to be for waterproof laminate. I very rarely have anybody asking me for SPC anymore.”

Maud Swalens, director of marketing, COREtec, agreed, noting the ability of WPC to satisfy a wide range of needs for the consumer. “The practical flooring consumer accounts for 61% of the market and demands five essential qualities in a floor: durability, easy cleaning, simple installation, basic styling options and comfort,” she said. “Many hard surface flooring options, like laminate or SPC, only deliver on three or four of those benefits. And, since no laminate floor is truly 100% waterproof, big messes left too long and improper cleaning rituals can cause irreversible damage. That’s why WPC was created to begin with—to solve the many issues both homeowners and our industry were experiencing with other hard surface flooring options. WPC is the only hard surface floor that delivers on 5/5 of consumers’ top demands.”

Suppliers still agree, however, that SPC will continue to have its place in the market even as WPC experiences its resurgence. “WPC will likely eclipse SPC in the higher-end to premium resilient space,” explained Sarah Duncan, senior product manager, resilient, Mohawk. “We anticipate SPC to continue to lead in the opening to mid-price point range.”

Johnson’s Ko agreed, noting, “It’s unlikely that WPC will surpass SPC in sales in the near future. Given the current economic climate, consumers tend to gravitate toward more affordable flooring options. SPC’s lower price point will likely maintain its market superiority for the time being.”

That said, suppliers are offering up a plethora of high-performing, design-forward WPC product lines for the coming year:

COREtec

COREtec has launched five new visuals in a patent-pending design with reclaimed and restored visuals that appeals to design-forward consumers who crave vintage pieces to complement their modern interiors.

IFC

Canopy, IFC’s flagship brand, includes 40 WPC SKUs. The company said it plans to expand its Canopy and Canyon brands by introducing additional products to enhance the color lines and incorporate new design features, introducing up to 40 new SKUs across these brands.

Johnson

Johnson is launching two new WPC collections in the coming year. The Mid-range Collection (seen here) offers an 8mm thickness with attached pad for enhanced comfort and sound insulation, 20-mil wear layer for improved durability and exceptional visuals with a unique pressed bevel for a more authentic appearance.

Karndean

The Art Select collection became one of the most comprehensive WPC offerings in the market, with almost 50 new wood- and stone-inspired visuals.

Mannington

Mannington is launching six new visuals of WPC in 2025. Shown here is the new Timber line. These new products for 2025 will further the “Bevolution” Mannington started back in 2023 when it launched CraftedEdge.

Mohawk

Karastan LuxeCraft Serenity

Summerhill Chase is a new style featuring a prime oak visual with four colorways in three different formats, allowing customers to pick their color, then pick the size that fits best for their home. Summerhill Chase will be offered in a 9 x 72 plank, a 3-inch x multi-lengt plank and a 5-inch x multi-length plank.

MSI

The WayneParc and WayneParc Reserve series offer an assortment of high-quality, worry-proof products. Some features include a naturalistic dimensional bevel, embossed-in-register texture, longer, wider planks (9 x 72) and a premium natural cork backing.

OnnSurfaces

The Onn:Peak collection offers 7 1/8-inch-wide WPC flooring that aims to represent the pinnacle of design and durability. With a focus on top-tier quality and striking aesthetics (thanks to the EIR finish) the collection looks to keep floors at their peak.

Southwind

The thickness of the new Summit WPC collection means users do not need to reinstall a subfloor when reflooring a room. The 19mm core, plus foam underlay, more than makes up for the subfloor material lost when removing a ceramic, solid hardwood or engineered wood floor. The Uniclic locking system on Summit also allows for the floor to be easily installed in tight spaces or under door jambs.