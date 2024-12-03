Southwind Floors announces launch event for new Summit WPC

Dalton—On Monday, Dec. 9, at 11:30 a.m. EST, Southwind will host an exclusive online launch event for its new Summit WPC flooring.

“Christmas is coming early this year,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind Floors. “We want dealers to get a sneak peek at what we’ll have in store for them in 2025. It’s big.”

Southwind invites all interested dealers to register their planned attendance for the online event by visiting here. One dealer will win a $300 REI gift card just for attending.

“Our WPC lines have been very popular with our dealers,” Hash added. “Starting Dec. 9, we anticipate they will really love this Christmas surprise!”