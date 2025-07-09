UofCTS launches sales, installation courses

San Clemente, Calif.—The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) is now providing online tile and stone sales as well as installation courses designed to increase the employee’s knowledge and skills in efforts to increase the profits of the company and to avoid costly problems.

The list price for UofCTS online tuitions is $150 per tuition per course. Volume discounts are available. Members of CTDA, Fuse Alliance and NTCA can also purchase course tuitions at a discount. The UofCTS Online course tuitions gives the student 24/7 access for 14 days to allow for self-paced completion.

Additionally, companies who purchase 10 or more tuitions can be set up with a free UofCTS company monitoring group. The company monitors will have 24/7 access to company monitoring reports on the UofCTS campus, allowing firms to monitor the progress and results of their employees who take the courses.

The Understanding the Basics of Ceramic Tile course teaches the basics of tile—including terminology, usage, how it is manufactured, how it is installed, various installation products, how to assist customers, professional upselling and how to maintain tile. Throughout the course, professional sales techniques and tactics are also taught. This course is designed to give salespeople the tools they need in order to increase sales and avoid false expectations from customers. It introduces tile installers and sales representatives to industry standards. It also teaches how to professionally assist clients with selecting tile and the various types of installation products and systems, as well as upselling practices. This course can be completed within 6 to 8 hours on average.

The Understanding the Basics of Natural Stone course teaches the basics of natural stone—including terminology, the geology of the various types of stone, usage, how it is quarried, processed and fabricated. The course describes how stone is installed with various installation products, as well as customer assistance, professional upselling and how to maintain natural stone. Throughout the course, professional sales techniques and tactics are also taught. This course can be completed within 6 to 8 hours on average.

The Installer Tile Specialist (ITS) Verification course teaches installers, setters, helpers, as well as technical service and sales representatives industry installation standards, practices and proper installation methods for tile applications. The course applies to ceramic tile, porcelain tile, stone tile, glass tile and other types of adhered tile materials. The course covers how to inspect and prepare substrate, achieving full thin-set contact, as well as layout and installations with or without grout.

Participants who pass the course can use the ITS—Installer Tile Specialist—acronym next to their name on their business card. This course is offered in both English and Spanish, which can be completed within 5 to 6 hours on average.

Coined a “must-take” by UofCTS, the Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects course is geared towards those interested or involved in architectural sales. It covers everything from how to write “bullet proof specs” (ones that can’t be easily changed), how to find and track projects, how to develop relationships with architects and how to help ensure making the sale. Upon completion of the course, the student is provided with a porcelain tile specification template and a natural stone specification template. This course requires 2 tuitions for registration. This course can be completed within 5 to 6 hours on average.

UofCTS also offers a Certification Accreditation Program for experienced tile and stone professionals who have a minimum of two years full time on-the-job experience within their respective tile or stone industry. The UofCTS Certified Specialist Program specializes in offering experienced industry professionals with product knowledge, industry standards, learning how to draft MasterFormat architectural specifications, proper selection and installation methods for tile and stone, as well as effective clientele management.