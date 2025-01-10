Karndean Art Select wins ADEX Platinum award

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has been awarded the 2025 ADEX Platinum award for Art Select, a collection of almost 50 LVT designs inspired by wood and stone from around the world.

Bestowed by Design Journal—a publication for sustainability-minded commercial designers and architects—the award recognizes the exceptional style and beauty of Art Select. Through a combination of hands-on craftsmanship and manufacturing technology, the collection was designed to replicate real wood and stone flooring in breathtaking detail. The product features a top-of-the-line 30 mil wear layer, with every design available in both gluedown and rigid core for installation.

“Style, durability, performance—Art Select raises the bar,” said Jenne Ross, Karndean director of product. “We’re proud to offer an LVT product that truly elevates the possibilities for designers and architects.”

Sophisticated design

Along with durability for heavily trafficked environments, the 30-mil wear layer is meant to allow for craftsmanship that elevates the sophistication of the Art Select product. Wood-inspired designs are enhanced with hand-sculpted embosses and deep rounded bevels. Stone-inspired designs feature an emboss with a smooth matte finish that minimizes reflection in an effort to prevent the ultra-realistic visual print from being obscured. The emboss also mimics the smooth finish of luxurious source materials such as marble and onyx.

Luxurious looks

Art Select in meant to allow designers and architects to replicate the opulent look and feel of often expensive materials—including stones, such as the semi-precious gemstone onyx, that are unsuitable for flooring in their natural state. In the form of durable LVT, these luxurious looks can be achieved with a waterproof, scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean flooring product.

Sustainability

Art Select is backed by a 20-year commercial warranty. Durable, high-quality flooring reduces impact on the waste stream, as well as resources needed to manufacture, transport and install replacement flooring.

Art Select can meet criteria for sustainability-focused projects in a variety of ways, including: