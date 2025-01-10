COREtec launches new luxury vinyl intros for 2025

Dalton—COREtec has launched new luxury vinyl collections for 2025. Front and center for the brand at Shaw’s 2025 winter markets is its new line of heritage hardwood-inspired floors, meant to target the true hardwood consumer who needs extra durability and easier cleaning routines.

“Retailers depend on COREtec to elevate the entire resilient category,” said Seth Arnold, brand leader for COREtec. “There is a resurgence in demand for WPC and no other brand is more trusted for WPC than COREtec.”

Five new colors boast subtle texture with more natural graining and shading for the brand’s truest hardwood looks. These ¾-inch thick, 9 x 72 WPC planks feature highly-favored European white oak visuals with colors ranging from natural linen to dark and smoky hues.

“Sophisticated style meets intentional design in this high-end product line,” said Sarah Gist, COREtec product design director. “The result is simplicity that feels luxurious with timeless designs that target the premium practical consumer who’s willing to upgrade for better style, comfort and convenience.”

Following are COREtec’s latest styles:

Natural Linen Oak: Thanks to a wood tone that’s light and airy with a corresponding subtle grain pattern, Natural Linen Oak is easy on eyes and meant to give homes a soft yet elegant touch.

Thanks to a wood tone that’s light and airy with a corresponding subtle grain pattern, Natural Linen Oak is easy on eyes and meant to give homes a soft yet elegant touch. Warm Sand Oak: Mixing light golden tones with a subtle bronze grain pattern, Warm Sand Oak creates a natural and inviting color that is designed to feel like golden hour.

Mixing light golden tones with a subtle bronze grain pattern, Warm Sand Oak creates a natural and inviting color that is designed to feel like golden hour. Saddle Oak: With medium brown hues and a realistic graining pattern, Saddle Oak will have you reminiscing on oiled and matte finished hardwood floors from a bygone era.

With medium brown hues and a realistic graining pattern, Saddle Oak will have you reminiscing on oiled and matte finished hardwood floors from a bygone era. Smoky Oak: Cool greys balanced by a mix of warm brown tones, Smoky Oak is a versatile choice that intends to add color play and sophistication to modern interiors.

Cool greys balanced by a mix of warm brown tones, Smoky Oak is a versatile choice that intends to add color play and sophistication to modern interiors. Mustang Oak: Pulling from cottage core and dark academia trends, Mustang Oak has deep coloring with warm tones—making it an ideal statement floor for a modern space.

“Beyond stunning floors that will wow the more discernable luxury vinyl consumer, COREtec is investing in both media and merchandising to improve the floor-buying experience—giving the retailer greater flexibility and the consumer more clarity and confidence,” said Maud Swalens, marketing director for COREtec. “We’re driving more consumers in store, ready to buy than anyone in the industry. And they’re asking for COREtec floors by name because of our significant media investments and the elevated storytelling and experience we’re providing.”