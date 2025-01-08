Tarkett unveils Preserved Treasures carpet collection

By FCNews Staff
Preserved TreasuresSolon, Ohio—Tarkett has unveiled a new carpet collection, Preserved Treasures. Designed with life-plan communities in mind, the collection offers an elevated design aesthetic that is intended to perform for decades.

“Beautiful, durable and easy to maintain, the Preserved Treasures collection delivers everything you want in flooring: elegance, endurance and performance—all made with healthy materials,” said Paul Young, senior vice president of market segments, product, innovation, design and sustainability at Tarkett Commercial.

The collection features eight patterns that are designed to evoke cherished memories, including four on carpet tile—Sacred Symbols, Worldly Essence, Sentimental Motif and Shifted Transition—and four on Powerbond hybrid carpet—Shared Ritual, Time Abstraction, Nostalgic Blend and Familiar Reflection.

Preserved Treasures was made equal on both carpet tiles and Powerbond—now, facility operators do not have to choose between performance and design aesthetics for carpet flooring. For styles on Powerbond RS hybrid carpet—the world’s first soft-surface flooring certified asthma and allergy friendly—the collection is meant to help foster good indoor air quality for those with asthma, allergies or other respiratory concerns. Powerbond also Featuring a welded wall-to-wall moisture barrier, Powerbond was also designed to be ideal for spaces with pets and service.

The carpet tile patterns are constructed on Tarkett’s ethos modular with Omnicoat Technology. Engineered for high-traffic environments, non-PVC ethos carpet tile is a sustainable solution made with up to 79% recycled content, is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver and the backing can be recycled back into itself. Its specialized barrier keeps soil and moisture at the surface, meant for easy cleaning and maintenance.

The entire collection is free of ortho-phthalates and can be responsibly recycled through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

