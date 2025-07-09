O’Krent makes waves with ‘Step into Summer’ sale

San Antonio, Texas—O’Krent Floors kicked off the summer season with a four-day sale that drew crowds not seen in years and created the kind of momentum that bodes well for the second half of the year.

Between June 5 and 8, the San Antonio-based flooring retailer held its “Step into Summer 4-Day Sale” in which it offered up to 50% off all hardwood, tile, luxury vinyl, laminate and carpet.

Like other similar events, the summer event was a big hit. “Our traffic counts during our promotional events have been very strong,” said Sam O’Krent, president. “As a matter of fact, the event that we completed [in June] had traffic counts that we hadn’t seen since 2021/2022 COVID-19 bounce.”

To promote the event, O’Krent Floors used the same advertising/marketing format it has used for years, namely direct mail, email and social media. “Although our revenue numbers were about the same, our traffic counts of bringing in new customers was up about 35% compared to our event in the Spring and each event in 2024,” O’Krent said. “We’re up about 8% over last year. Aside from the pain of having to reprice our showroom floor, the tariffs—or fear of tariffs—has been very positive; it gives our customers a reason to buy now, before prices go up any higher.”