Artivo Surfaces acquires Walker Zanger, Anthology

Livonia, Mich.—Artivo Surfaces (Artivo), the parent company of Virginia Tile and Galleher Duffy, backed by Transom Capital (Transom), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Walker Zanger and Anthology brands from Mosaic Companies. This strategic acquisition is said to reinforce Artivo’s mission to expand its portfolio of premium surface offerings, as it works to solidify its position as a leader in flooring and surface solutions for both residential and commercial markets.

Walker Zanger and Anthology are known for design excellence, craftsmanship and commitment to quality. Walker Zanger is considered synonymous with luxury and innovative materials, while Anthology is widely known for its trend-forward collections and customer-first approach. Both brands will retain its distinct identities after the transaction closes, operating as dedicated divisions within Artivo.

“This acquisition is a transformative step in Artivo’s journey to deliver unparalleled design-driven solutions,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces. “We are honored to welcome the talented teams of Walker Zanger and Anthology into the Artivo family and are committed to building on their legacies of excellence and innovation. Together, we will further elevate our ability to serve architects, designers and homeowners with premium surface solutions that inspire and endure.”

This transaction also marks the latest milestone in Artivo’s growth strategy under Transom’s ownership. Following the October 2024 combination of Virginia Tile and Galleher under Artivo, as well as the formation of Galleher Duffy from Galleher and the Tom Duffy Company, the company continues to obtain its goal of being a multi-regional platform. The addition of Walker Zanger and Anthology is intended to further position Artivo as a one-stop destination for premium surfaces, offering a combination of design, quality and service.

“This is a defining moment for Artivo as we continue to strengthen our portfolio and enhance our leadership in the premium surfaces industry,” said Steve Kim, managing director at Transom. “Walker Zanger and Anthology bring exceptional design heritage and craftsmanship that perfectly complement Artivo’s existing offerings. By integrating these iconic brands, we are unlocking new opportunities for growth, market expansion and innovation. We are proud to support Artivo in realizing its vision to set a new standard for excellence in the surfaces industry.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including court approval as Mosaic Companies moves through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process to facilitate the sale and address its liabilities. The acquisition does not include the Perpetua Quartz brand or other Mosaic-related company assets.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Transom.