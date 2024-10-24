Artivo buys Tom Duffy, becomes No. 1 distributor

Los Angeles—Transom Capital-backed Artivo Surfaces has acquired top 20 distributor Tom Duffy Co., its third major acquisition of a flooring distributor within the last 12 months.

“For over 70 years, Tom Duffy has earned its place as a trusted partner in the flooring industry,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces. “This acquisition expands Artivo’s platform and strengthens our core capabilities. By bringing together Tom Duffy’s exceptional team, strong industry relationships and loyal customer base, we’re enhancing our ability to serve residential and commercial markets across the country with a broader range of flooring solutions.”

Anne Funsten, president/CEO of Tom Duffy Co., said she is “thrilled” to be joining Artivo Surfaces. “This partnership not only enables us to scale our business but also preserves the legacy we have built in an ever-changing market. Artivo’s forward-thinking vision and robust resources create the perfect foundation for our continued growth.”

Tom Duffy represents Transom Capital’s third acquisition of a major wholesaler in recent months. In December 2023, Transom completed the purchase of Galleher, LLC, a Santa Fe Springs, Calif.-based top 5 wholesaler. Then, in June 2024, it acquired Virginia Tile—a Midwest-based specialty distributor with 19 showrooms across 12 states—and combined it with Galleher and Trinity Hardwood, a 2021 Galleher acquisition.

With Tom Duffy in the fold, Artivo Surfaces vaults to the No. 1 position among flooring distributors with revenue of about $720 million (2024 dollars)—including Tom Duffy’s projected $170 million. UCX (the former Belknap/Haines) falls to No. 2 with $665 million projected for 2024.

“This [latest] acquisition marks an exciting milestone as Artivo continues to expand its reach and capabilities,” said Steve Kim, principal at Transom Capital Group. “Tom Duffy has been well known in the West Coast for decades, and their inclusion in the Artivo family strengthens its ability to provide customers with even more comprehensive and innovative solutions.”

Earlier this month Transom Capital rebranded its distributor portfolio companies under the Artivo Surfaces banner.