Shaw invests $90M to expand Plant RP domestic production

By FCNews Staff
Shaw Plant RPRinggold, Ga.—Shaw Industries is further enhancing its domestic resilient flooring manufacturing capabilities with a $90 million investment in Plant RP here, which makes SPC and LVT resilient flooring. This latest phase of investment will more than double the facility’s resilient flooring production capacity by 2026.

These efforts will not only increase capacity but will also provide customers with enhanced product specifications, such as smaller production runs, new emboss textures, added dimensional stability for loose lay applications and more product sizes.

Plant RP has been a key component of Shaw’s strategic growth since it began production in 2016, positioning the company as a leader in high-performance resilient flooring. Since 2019, Shaw has invested more than $160 million in the facility (excluding this most recent announcement), creating job opportunities in Ringgold and driving innovation through advanced manufacturing processes.

“This investment allows us to better serve our customers with added product features, made domestically,” said David Morgan, executive vice president of operations at Shaw. “Expanding Plant RP ensures we continue to deliver the quality and service our customers expect.”

The expansion of Plant RP underscores Shaw’s continued focus on domestic manufacturing to deliver high-quality flooring solutions that meet evolving residential and commercial customer needs.

Resilient flooring made at Shaw Plant RP (both LVT and SPC) are recyclable through the re[TURN] Reclamation Program. What’s more, as part of the Environmental Guarantee Shaw promises to pick up Shaw-manufactured resilient for recycling at the end of its first life on the floor at no cost to the customer (for a 5,000-square-foot minimum).

