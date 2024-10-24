LX Hausys releases 2024 ESG Report

By FCNews Staff
2024 ESG reportAlpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys, a global leader in building and decorative materials and sustainable solutions, has announced the release of its 2024 ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Report. The report highlights the company’s continued commitment to sustainability, with a particular focus on its impact in North America and its ambitious goals for the future.
Key Highlights:
  • 2050 carbon neutrality roadmap: LX Hausys is on track to achieve Net Zero by 2050. The company reported a reduction of 1,117 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2023 and has implemented advanced GHG management systems at its U.S. manufacturing plant in Georgia.
  • Sustainable manufacturing in the U.S.: LX Hausys’ North American operations, including its engineered stone and automotive fabric plants in Georgia, have been central to reducing environmental impact. Energy efficiency improvements and optimized processes have positioned LX Hausys as a leader in sustainable practices within the U.S. building and decorative materials industry.
  • Expansion of eco-friendly products: In response to the growing demand for sustainable building materials, LX Hausys has expanded its portfolio in the U.S. to include high-performance insulation materials that contribute to energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.
  • Circular economy initiatives: LX Hausys has implemented several initiatives in North America aimed at increasing the use of recycled materials and minimizing waste at its manufacturing facilities. The company’s PVC recycling program is one example of how it is helping to close the loop and advance a more sustainable materials economy.
  • Investment in Renewable Energy: LX Hausys has significantly increased its use of solar energy at its U.S. plants, with solar generation rising by 40% in 2023. This move supports the company’s broader goals to transition to green energy sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
The 2024 ESG Report underscores LX Hausys’ role as a sustainability leader in the U.S., making it a timely subject for media coverage focused on corporate responsibility and environmental innovation.
