LX Hausys releases 2024 ESG Report

Key Highlights:

2050 carbon neutrality roadmap: LX Hausys is on track to achieve Net Zero by 2050. The company reported a reduction of 1,117 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2023 and has implemented advanced GHG management systems at its U.S. manufacturing plant in Georgia.

Sustainable manufacturing in the U.S.: LX Hausys’ North American operations, including its engineered stone and automotive fabric plants in Georgia, have been central to reducing environmental impact. Energy efficiency improvements and optimized processes have positioned LX Hausys as a leader in sustainable practices within the U.S. building and decorative materials industry.

Expansion of eco-friendly products: In response to the growing demand for sustainable building materials, LX Hausys has expanded its portfolio in the U.S. to include high-performance insulation materials that contribute to energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.

Circular economy initiatives: LX Hausys has implemented several initiatives in North America aimed at increasing the use of recycled materials and minimizing waste at its manufacturing facilities. The company’s PVC recycling program is one example of how it is helping to close the loop and advance a more sustainable materials economy.