Maintenance tips for ceramic tile flooring

The superior performance of ceramic tile means less mess and more peace of mind. Due to a variety of inherent features and benefits, tile’s care is almost effortless.

Some of what makes tile easy to clean and maintain:

Bacteria resistance: Porcelain and ceramic tile surfaces are inhospitable to the growth of bacteria and other microbes such as mold.

Antimicrobial: Options are available with antimicrobial properties that can suppress and even destroy harmful microorganisms, such as mold, fungi, bacteria and viruses.

Hypoallergenic: In addition to containing no allergens, porcelain and ceramic tile surfaces are impenetrable by allergens in the environment, including dirt, dust, dust mites and pollen.

Water resistance: All porcelain and ceramic tile are water-resistant. Further, porcelain is “impervious” to moisture, meaning it has a water absorption of 0.5% or less.

Stain and scratch resistance: Porcelain and ceramic tile surfaces are highly resistant to stains, scratches, scrapes, dents and cuts. Dirt often accumulates in small crevices caused by damage on non-ceramic materials.

While easy cleaning is a given, you can still benefit from some ceramic tile cleaning know-how. Here are some tips for your customers:

Sweep

Step one in caring for ceramic tile is to simply sweep away dirt and debris that may be tracked in by our feet (or paws) each day. If using throw rugs, it’s a good idea to clean throw rugs regularly, whether in the washing machine or by shaking them thoroughly outside. Likewise, for ceramic tile countertops, be sure to brush off any crumbs or other debris from the counter, just like the floor.

Sweeping gives the cleanest start possible.

Wipe with water

After sweeping, wipe down tile with a cloth and clean, clear water. Yes, all that’s needed is clean water to wipe up most messes! Because ceramic tile is nonporous, wiping it down is usually sufficient to remove lightly soiled surfaces. Be sure to thoroughly dry afterward.

When water is not enough

Life happens, and sometimes things end up on tile that cannot be sweep away or wiped off with water. Grease from cooking is a common culprit. Or, it may be necessary to disinfect surfaces. If something more than water is needed to clean up, use a neutral cleaner that’s formulated especially for grout and tile. Do not use oil or wax-based cleaners, as they will leave a residue on the tile and grout that then attracts dirt more readily.

Disinfecting

Unlike many other surface materials, ceramic tile won’t fade or dull from harsher cleaning chemicals and disinfectants, should they be needed. The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of registered cleaning disinfectants to consult.

Elbow grease

Water is king when it comes to cleaning tile. But what if the grout has mildew or other stains? Scrubbers made of nylon or plastic do a great job of removing stains from grout.

If grout has mildew stains that cannot be scrubbed out, water may have gotten into the grout, perhaps because the sealant has worn down. In cases like this, a steam cleaner will bring the stains to the surface of the grout, where they can be cleaned off. The last resort is to remove and replace the grout but consider consulting with an expert beforehand to determine the best course of action.