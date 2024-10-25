NeoCon call for programming opens soon

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialNeoCon call for programming opens soon

neocon programmingChicago—The Call for Programming for the 56th edition of NeoCon, the leading event for the commercial interiors industry, opens on October 30. NeoCon invites thought leaders and influential industry experts to submit proposals for Continuing Education Units (CEUs), workshops and NeoCon Talks for the 2025 show. Held June 9-11 here at THE MART, NeoCon offers a dynamic platform for showcasing product innovations and exploring the latest ideas and trends shaping commercial interiors. The event annually draws a global audience of architects, designers, manufacturers, dealers, end-users, media and prominent design organizations.

“NeoCon’s programming provides unparalleled access to new ideas while offering the space to form meaningful conversations and connections with the trailblazers of the commercial design industry and beyond,” said Nubia Henderson, director of programming for NeoCon. “Our community has a wealth of expertise, and we look forward to seeing fresh perspectives on the trending topics shaping our industry.”

Submissions will be considered for both virtual and in-person CEU sessions across a wide range of educational categories including Workplace, Healthcare, Hospitality, Wellness, Technology, Sustainability and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). All CEU sessions will be pre-recorded and offered on-demand via the NeoCon Program Library. Onsite Workshops will offer attendees a more in-depth and hands-on educational experience. Selected CEUs and workshops will be submitted for CEU approval through IDCEC and AIA. Now in its 3rd installation NeoCon Talks in partnership with Work Design Magazine, invites emerging influencers with fresh ideas and timely topics to offer proposals for 20-minute talks.  Submissions will be accepted through January 20, 2024.

More details and guidelines can be found at here.

Previous article
Maintenance tips for ceramic tile flooring
Next article
Shaw Industries names Seth Arnold COREtec brand leader

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

USA Flooring, Shaw launch new loyalty program

FCNews Staff - 0
Raleigh, N.C.—USA Flooring announced the launch of an innovative Partner Rewards Loyalty program, designed by The Incentive Group for pro customers, with support from...
Read more
News

MSI introduces new tile, vinyl lines

FCNews Staff - 0
MSI has introduced two new collections to its tile lineup and a new line to its vinyl portfolio. In tile, the company unveiled Arabescato Venato,...
Read more
News

Shaw Industries names Seth Arnold COREtec brand leader

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has named Seth Arnold brand leader of COREtec. He will assume this new role on Nov. 1. “COREtec is integral to Shaw’s hard...
Read more
Featured Post

Maintenance tips for ceramic tile flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
The superior performance of ceramic tile means less mess and more peace of mind. Due to a variety of inherent features and benefits, tile’s...
Read more
News

LX Hausys releases 2024 ESG Report

FCNews Staff - 0
Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys, a global leader in building and decorative materials and sustainable solutions, has announced the release of its 2024 ESG (Environmental, Social,...
Read more
News

Shaw invests $90M to expand Plant RP domestic production

FCNews Staff - 0
Ringgold, Ga.—Shaw Industries is further enhancing its domestic resilient flooring manufacturing capabilities with a $90 million investment in Plant RP here, which makes SPC...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X