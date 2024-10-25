Shaw Industries names Seth Arnold COREtec brand leader

By FCNews Staff
Seth Arnold
Seth Arnold

Dalton—Shaw Industries has named Seth Arnold brand leader of COREtec. He will assume this new role on Nov. 1.

“COREtec is integral to Shaw’s hard surface portfolio and remains one of the best-known and most trusted consumer brands in residential flooring,” said Jon England, senior vice president of residential brands. “Seth brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of innovation, storytelling and deep industry knowledge. His passion for the customers and outside-in approach will build on COREtec’s momentum as the entire team takes this brand to the next level. We are thrilled to have him at Shaw.”

In this role, Arnold will set the vision for COREtec, executing brand, marketing, product and sales initiatives to catalyze brand growth and increase consumer recognition. Additionally, he will play a crucial role in integrating the COREtec brand strategy with product management, design and marketing to drive innovation in the product portfolio, ensuring better service for customers and consumers.

Arnold brings 25 years of industry experience and an impressive background in marketing and brand management with him to Shaw. In his previous role, Arnold steered marketing efforts for hard surfaces as the vice president of residential marketing at Mohawk.

