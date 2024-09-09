Tile: High-end surge fuels upselling opportunities

As homeowners look for more durable and stylish flooring options, tile is gaining ground as the go-to upgrade from materials like luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and laminate. Known for its longevity, low maintenance and diverse design choices, tile is making its way into more homes as consumers seek both functionality and a modern aesthetic. From kitchens to living rooms to outdoor spaces, this upgrade offers a practical yet elegant solution for those ready to trade in their old floors for something that stands the test of time—while providing value and style to boot.

“If you look at the two things that tile can bring that no other category can, it’s the ultimate value that it brings a space and, No. 2, the longevity of that product,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer & showrooms, Dal-Tile. “So not only are you bringing something that’s going to last, but it’s also going to add value to the home project or space that you’re designing.”

The upsell

One of the most effective ways to upsell customers to tile is by aligning the product with what they value most. And to do that a retailer must first discuss their customer’s needs and what, if any, problem they are looking to solve. Tile, according to suppliers, is one of the only flooring solutions on the market that can solve for almost any problem a consumer may encounter.

“It’s important for [the retailer] to educate their consumers about why tile provides the best value for the money when they’re looking to make a choice for their home,” Larry Browder, executive vice president of sales at Crossville, told FCNews. “So they need to spend the time to really understand not only the design needs but what performance attributes are important to them and what they are solving for. And then really educate the consumer on why tile is their best option because there’s really not another product category like it.”

Mike Weaver, vice president of dealer/trade sales at Emser Tile, agreed, noting, “Understanding the full scope of a customer’s needs is essential to delivering high-quality solutions, regardless of price. When upselling from options like LVP or vinyl to tile, it’s crucial to align with what the customer truly values. If her priorities include resale value, timelessness, durability or luxury, tile is almost always the superior choice.”

But what are the features and benefits of tile that make it the superior choice? Easy. “There’s a lot of talk still in the industry about waterproofing,” Browder noted. “Tile is really the most waterproof option there is out there. So if moisture is a hot button, tile is their best option. If wearability or scratch resistance is a hot button for the consumer, again, tile really provides the best option compared to the other flooring products out there. And then on top of all of that is it’s also going to add tremendous value to your home.”

For Emser Tile, the benefits also include tile’s unique design flexibility—which is unmatched in the industry. “Advances in technology have expanded its versatility, allowing tile to move beyond flooring to walls and exteriors, and enabling it to replicate nearly any material,” Weaver explained. “With the ability to customize shape, color, texture, finish and design, tile offers limitless possibilities.”

Another major feature that retailers can point to when upselling to tile is its eco-friendly attributes, which have reigned supreme since its creation. “Tile significantly outlasts many other materials that may require replacement within five to 15 years, making it a sustainable and cost-effective option,” Weaver noted.

Upping the upsell

Tile, in all its varieties, is already considered a premium product—no surprise taking its value, performance and even cost into consideration. So how does a retail sales associate not only upsell to tile from other categories but upsell the upsell? According to suppliers, it’s all about finding the right kind of luxury.

“The definition of high-end or luxury depends on the individual and their values. We are seeing a growing demand for tile solutions that offer enhanced functionality—such as non-slip surfaces and antimicrobial properties—without sacrificing aesthetics,” Emser’s Weaver explained. “Enhance by Emser Tile, for example, offers just that: Specially curated designs that seamlessly combine practicality with beauty. Enhance embodies both functionality and style, with no compromises.”

Daltile’s Warren agreed, noting, “Higher-end options are going to have features and benefits such as depth of color, branding. It’s going to have technological attributes such as Daltile’s StepWise, which makes it 50% more slip resistant; and Defend, which fights 99% of bacteria, mildew and mold. It would also feature other technological advancements—whether it’s an edge treatment on the surface layer or the design. But it all comes together to allow for that full high-end package sale.”

On top of the new technological advancements that have allowed tile to provide unmatched performance features, tile has also expanded its already vast design prowess. Suppliers agree that it’s this unmatched ability that can really draw consumers from not only other categories but to higher-end options within the tile category itself.

“So first and foremost, larger formats,” Crossville’s Browder noted. “Whether it’s 24 x 48, 48 x 48-inch, you’re seeing a lot of growth in these larger-format type products and even getting into the large, thin-gauge porcelain panels. Larger formats certainly would be some of the things you’d be seeing in the higher end. And then there’s decoratives and accents, not only on the backsplash and on all the walls but also in the flooring as well. And you can add a lot of your own personal design and style to the home utilizing those decoratives and accents. You’re going to see that in terms of the higher-end arena.”

Tapping natural stone

Natural stone is also another option for those looking for true luxury that retailers can get behind if they’re looking to up their tile category game.

“Natural stone is a great tile choice because it offers timeless beauty, durability and unique characteristics that are difficult to replicate with man-made materials,” Emser’s Weaver said. “Each piece of natural stone is one-of-a-kind, with distinct patterns and colors, adding an element of luxury and sophistication. Additionally, natural stone is incredibly resilient, capable of withstanding heavy foot traffic and various environmental conditions, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.”

Daltile’s Warren agreed, noting natural stone is where the industry started. “There will always be a place for natural stone,” he said. “There’s a set type of customer that is specifically looking for that, and that’s why the portfolio within a dealer showroom needs to include natural stone.”