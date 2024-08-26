Top qualities to look for in a tile supplier

By Megan Salzano-Birch
HomeFeatured PostTop qualities to look for in a tile supplier

tile supplierChoosing a new tile supplier requires careful consideration of a number of factors that impact day-to-day operations and can affect the bottom line. These include service and logistics capabilities; diverse product offerings; and, of course, in-depth knowledge of the overall market as well as regional and international trends.

FCNews asked retailers for their key considerations to keep in mind when making that important choice.

Trait 1: A true partner

If we have issues that come up, we want them to be there for us,” said Raffi Sarmazian, co-owner, Sarmazian Bros. Flooring, with several locations in Ontario, Canada. “They have to be actively engaged. We also want them to have a good back-end infrastructure so we can order easily, inventory in real time and give employees different levels of access so they can check the costs. All of this enables us to run a more efficient business.”

Trait 2: A solid reputation

First and foremost, according to Chris Cosentino, president of Hadinger Flooring Naples, Fla., a supplier has to have the right product that is going to sell in his market. But that’s not all he’s looking for. “We also want to work with a reputable company that has been doing business for a while. We don’t really take on new suppliers or a company that has just started importing and has the lowest pricing. We have to be able to trust the people that we are working with and know that they are reliable partners.”

Trait 3: Top-notch service

Being up in the Pacific Northwest we are kind of isolated, so we have to find tile suppliers that are able to service our region,” said Don Cantor, owner, Lake Interiors, Chelan, Wash. “If we are working with a national company, we want to make sure they have a service center close to us. Freight is a huge issue when it comes to ceramic tile—the time it is going to take to get it to us and the cost. Those are key considerations for us.”

Trait 4: Proactive sales rep

When Warren Lampert, president and CFO of Florida-based Tile Outlets of America, contemplates taking on a new supplier, he focuses on the relationship aspect. “That is the No. 1 factor for us to consider,” he said. “Having sales reps who call on us frequently and are physically present to show us samples and new products is beneficial. How a supplier services us on the logistics side is important, too, because of work involved in filling out the container and having the product available when we order it.”

Trait 5: Unique offerings

Phil Koufidakis, president of Baker Bros., with several locations throughout Arizona, recalls a time when tile used to be what he calls a “one-off business.” Then the industry transformed itself. “Suppliers came up with different sizes and all kinds of pieces. It’s a much more complex business today in terms of parts, trims, accents and all of those things. So we’re always looking for a full-line supply option. We look for new suppliers that can augment our stock with something that we don’t currently have or that is just a little bit different.”

Previous article
Retailers React: What lessons did you learn from coaches?
Next article
Novalis Innovative Flooring welcomes Dave McClatchy to team

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

FCNews Staff - 0
(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and small,...
Read more
News

Shaw named best-in-state employer for Georgia by Forbes

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has been named a best-in-state employer for the state of Georgia by Forbes, now making the list for the sixth consecutive year....
Read more
Installation

LSI Flooring rebrands padding

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—LSI Flooring has officially announced its latest advancements in the carpet and area rug padding industry. Since acquiring Daltonian Flooring’s padding division in...
Read more
News

Novalis Innovative Flooring welcomes Dave McClatchy to team

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring has appointed Dave McClatchy as its new director of residential distribution. With a distinguished career in the flooring industry—including notable roles...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What lessons did you learn from coaches?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Featured Company

Durato celebrates 10 years of success

Steve Feldman - 0
Philadelphia—Durato USA recently combined the opening of its new showroom here with a 10th anniversary celebration as close to 125 customers and guests—ranging from...
Read more

As seen in

Aug. 12/19, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X