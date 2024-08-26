Top qualities to look for in a tile supplier

Choosing a new tile supplier requires careful consideration of a number of factors that impact day-to-day operations and can affect the bottom line. These include service and logistics capabilities; diverse product offerings; and, of course, in-depth knowledge of the overall market as well as regional and international trends.

FCNews asked retailers for their key considerations to keep in mind when making that important choice.

Trait 1: A true partner

If we have issues that come up, we want them to be there for us,” said Raffi Sarmazian, co-owner, Sarmazian Bros. Flooring, with several locations in Ontario, Canada. “They have to be actively engaged. We also want them to have a good back-end infrastructure so we can order easily, inventory in real time and give employees different levels of access so they can check the costs. All of this enables us to run a more efficient business.”

Trait 2: A solid reputation

First and foremost, according to Chris Cosentino, president of Hadinger Flooring Naples, Fla., a supplier has to have the right product that is going to sell in his market. But that’s not all he’s looking for. “We also want to work with a reputable company that has been doing business for a while. We don’t really take on new suppliers or a company that has just started importing and has the lowest pricing. We have to be able to trust the people that we are working with and know that they are reliable partners.”

Trait 3: Top-notch service

Being up in the Pacific Northwest we are kind of isolated, so we have to find tile suppliers that are able to service our region,” said Don Cantor, owner, Lake Interiors, Chelan, Wash. “If we are working with a national company, we want to make sure they have a service center close to us. Freight is a huge issue when it comes to ceramic tile—the time it is going to take to get it to us and the cost. Those are key considerations for us.”

Trait 4: Proactive sales rep

When Warren Lampert, president and CFO of Florida-based Tile Outlets of America, contemplates taking on a new supplier, he focuses on the relationship aspect. “That is the No. 1 factor for us to consider,” he said. “Having sales reps who call on us frequently and are physically present to show us samples and new products is beneficial. How a supplier services us on the logistics side is important, too, because of work involved in filling out the container and having the product available when we order it.”

Trait 5: Unique offerings

Phil Koufidakis, president of Baker Bros., with several locations throughout Arizona, recalls a time when tile used to be what he calls a “one-off business.” Then the industry transformed itself. “Suppliers came up with different sizes and all kinds of pieces. It’s a much more complex business today in terms of parts, trims, accents and all of those things. So we’re always looking for a full-line supply option. We look for new suppliers that can augment our stock with something that we don’t currently have or that is just a little bit different.”