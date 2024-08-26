Novalis Innovative Flooring welcomes Dave McClatchy to team

By FCNews Staff
News

Novalis Dave McClatchy Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring has appointed Dave McClatchy as its new director of residential distribution. With a distinguished career in the flooring industry—including notable roles at Pergo, Armstrong and AHF, McClatchy is said to bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave McClatchy to the Novalis family,” said John Wu, CEO of Novalis Innovative Flooring. “Dave’s extensive background in flooring distribution and sales positions him as a key asset to Novalis. His impressive track record of achievements and forward-thinking strategies align seamlessly with our mission to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

In this new role, McClatchy will be responsible for overseeing the company’s NovaFloor program and managing other critical projects with its distribution partners.

“One of the big things that drew me to Novalis was learning about its manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico,” McClatchy said. “These locations give us an incredible advantage in speed-to-market as well as servicing our North American customers in a very cost-effective manner. Paired with our beautiful portfolio of products, global footprint and company values, Novalis felt like a natural fit and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the team.”

